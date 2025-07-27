"Embarrassing"; "Scottie Scheffler locked up was good" - Fans give divided verdict on Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 has finally been released on Netflix, almost 30 years after the original film came out in 1996. While the sequel brings back familiar faces and plenty of celebrity cameos, fans have shared mixed opinions about it online.The movie follows Happy Gilmore, played once again by Adam Sandler, as he returns to the golf course to raise money to help his daughter join an elite dance academy. The sequel also brings back Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen from the first movie and features new characters, including Bad Bunny as Happy’s caddie.Filmed mostly in New Jersey, Happy Gilmore 2 includes appearances from several big sports names. Golf legends like Jack Nicklaus and John Daly, along with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and LPGA's Nelly Korda, all have cameos. Celebrities from other sports like the NFL, NBA, and WWE are also part of the cast. According to IMDb, the movie reportedly had a $30 million budget, which is more than double that of the original’s $12 million.After the film dropped on July 25, NUCLR Golf asked fans for their reviews on X, and the responses were mixed.One user wrote,&quot;Meh but enjoyed the cameos. Scottie locked up was good.&quot;Another added,&quot;Objectively a pretty bad movie. But had its fun moments. The golfer cameos were fun. Scottie absolutely killed it.One user compared it with YouTube content, writing,&quot;It was like YouTube video but a good one.&quot;One chimed in,&quot;I’d say 7/10, was never going to beat the original but it had its moments. Loved the cameos!&quot;However, not everyone was happy with the film. One person commented,&quot;I loved it but the storyline turned lame when they introduced the other golf league.&quot;And another simply wrote,&quot;Embarrassing&quot;Screenshot of fan reactions to NUCLR Golf’s post on Happy Gilmore 2While Happy Gilmore 2 brings in a star-studded lineup and plenty of nostalgia, fan reactions show that not everyone was convinced by the sequel.From PGA legends to NFL stars: Full list of athletes and sports personalities in Happy Gilmore 2Happy Gilmore 2 reunites Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, now a retired golfer, returning to support his daughter's dance dreams. Julie Bowen returns as Virginia, his late wife, while Christopher McDonald reprises his role as Shooter McGavin, now portrayed as a broken rival turned tragic figure.The film introduces Bad Bunny as Oscar Mejías, Happy’s caddie, and Benny Safdie as Frank Manatee, CEO of Maxi Energy Drink. John Daly plays a hermit version of himself living in Happy's garage, and Ben Stiller appears as Hal L., the leader of an abusive support group and the third antagonist.Sandler's real-life daughters, Sunny and Sadie, play Vienna Gilmore and Charlotte, while his wife Jackie plays dance teacher Monica. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry play Happy’s sons.Big-name athletes appear as themselves or in fictional roles. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau join the &quot;regular golf&quot; team. PGA legends like Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Jordan Spieth, Charley Hull, and many others also make cameos.Haley Joel Osment plays Billy Jenkins, a young golfer who joins the rival Maxi Golf team. His teammates include Oliver Hudson, Reggie Bush, Becky Lynch, and Boban Marjanović.Other appearances include:Kevin Nealon and Dennis Dugan, reprising their roles from the original movieLavell Crawford as Slim Peterson, Chubbs’ sonEminem as Donald Jr., son of the original hecklerRob Schneider, Jon Lovitz, Steve Buscemi, and Blake Clark in quirky side rolesPaige Spiranac as a store employeeCameos by Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Stephen A. Smith, Guy Fieri, Travis Kelce, Kelsey Plum, and others