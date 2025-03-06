Emotional Tiger Woods looks back on his 1994 US Amateur win with his father on the sidelines: "Some great memories"

In 1994, Tiger Woods was still just an amateur. He was not yet a professional, and he was not yet the legendary, record-setting golfer that he would go on to become. Still, there were small signs and indicators that he might be one of the greats yet to be, including a historic win at the 1994 US Amateur.

The US Amateur was established way before 1900 as a way for all amateurs with a 2.4 handicap or less to compete. In other words, it's one of the best tournaments for amateurs to gauge their skill level and for the world to see who might be up next in golf.

In the 1990s, that was Woods, and he recently took the chance to reflect on that historic win. In an interaction shared by Sun Day Red on Instagram on Thursday, Woods noted that one ball stopping the way it did on the 17th hole directly led to his victory.

He said:

"This brings back some great memories because Dad and I were talking, hanging out, and he came running on the green screaming. We both cried in each other's arms."

Woods provided a little more insight into that fateful shot as well. The golfer said he'd done the same exact shot in the morning session but "blocked it" and landed on the fringe. He used his shortcomings earlier that day to directly dictate how he approached things in the afternoon, and it paid dividends.

The golfer had struggled early in the 36-hole match. He was down by six strokes at the end of the 13th hole, and he remained down by five after 24 holes. He ended up winning by two, a personal comeback record something no one had ever done in US Golf Amateur Championship history.

Tiger Woods drops unreal flex in TGL finale

The TGL regular season came to a close earlier this week. With a New York win on Monday, the playoff field was set. Neither Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links nor Rory McIlroy's Boston Common made the playoffs.

But in that final match that ultimately didn't matter, Woods offered up an impressive flex. He asked his teammate Tom Kim, one of the younger golfers on the PGA Tour, when he was born.

Tiger Woods dropped a bomb on Tom Kim at TGL (Image via Imagn)

Kim told him he was born in the year 2002, and Woods hit back with an impressive brag via Newsweek:

"So I had won three Masters by the time you were born."

Kim was left almost totally speechless. Tiger Woods remains one of just eight players who have ever won the Masters Tournament three or more times, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Jimmy Demaret, Gary Player, Sam Snead, Nick Faldo, and Phil Mickelson.

