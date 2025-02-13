"End LIV - the next executive order": Fans react to Rory McIlroy's claims that President Trump doesn't like LIV Golf format

Rory McIlroy revealed that he played a round of golf with President Donald Trump before his inauguration, where Trump expressed his disapproval of the LIV Golf format. Notably, the President hosted LIV events at his courses.

In an interview posted by Ten Golf, ahead of the Genesis Invitational tournament, McIlroy said:

"I thought we had a good discussion. I learnt that he's not a fan of the LIV format. I was like, 'But you've hosted their events?' He was like, 'yeah, but it doesn't mean that I like it'. I think he's on the [PGA] Tour's side," McIlroy said.

This insight came amid ongoing discussions to unify the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. McIlroy, previously a critic of LIV Golf, now advocates for reunification, emphasizing the need to move forward collectively, in a video posted on Golf Channel.

"I think everyone's just got to get over it and we all have to say 'OK, this is the starting point and we move forward'. We don't look behind us, we don't look to the past," he added.

The golf community has also reacted to McIlroy's comments about President Trump's stance after NUCLRGOLF shared the news via X account.

Golf fans took to X to give their reactions, with one fan saying:

"end LIV - the next executive order"

"No one's a fan of LIV golf other than the guys that are paid to play it. It’s a bunch of irrelevant golfers, who don’t want to work hard anymore and compete. They play on teams and play 54 hole tournaments. Yeah, we are good, thanks."

"This is the absolute definition of click bait 🤣🤣"

"This isn’t true. President Trump loves LIV. He’s done with Monohan and his cronies over at the PGAT. He knows LIV is the future," a fan wrote.

"We had a good run donny, but unfortunately we won’t be able to reconcile these differences," said a fan.

"Well, because LIV sucks so.. Bring back Brooks and Bryson, let them have the rest and continue into irrelevancy. The PGAT would greatly benefit having those two back," remarked a fan.

The golf world watches closely, as President Trump's potential influence in bridging the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf remains a topic of significant interest.

Rory McIlroy’s divorce back in spotlight in New Netflix documentary

Rory McIlroy’s personal life is again making headlines as Netflix’s latest golf documentary sheds light on his recent divorce. The season 3 trailer, which was released on February 12, 2025, tackles career balancing and family life.

The Northern Irish golfer, a four-time major winner, filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, in May 2024. The couple had been married for seven years and share a daughter. At the time, McIlroy said the decision was “difficult” but necessary for his future.

In the new season of Full Swing, a Netflix series that follows top golfers, McIlroy spoke openly about the challenges he faced on and off the course.

The series also revealed how McIlroy's close friends and fellow golfers supported him during the tough period. He remained competitive throughout the 2024 season, winning the Scottish Open and finishing strong in the FedEx Cup standings.

Despite the personal turmoil, the 34-year-old remains committed to his career. With the Masters approaching, he hopes to finally complete his career Grand Slam.

