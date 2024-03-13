“Ended up getting kicked out of bars” – When Rory McIlroy revealed the experience of making The Players debut as a 20-year-old in 2009

Rory McIlroy is set to make his 15th Players Championship appearance as the event begins on Thursday, March 14. His first start at the TPC Sawgrass was in 2009, but he missed the cut on his debut. Additionally, he was also kicked out of the bar for using fake IDs.

McIlroy found success at the TPC Sawgrass in 2020 when he won his first and only Players Championship title. During that year's event, he shared the hilarious experience he had during his debut here in 2009.

"The first time I played here, the weekend before I was in Vegas for a fight and then probably didn't prepare the best way possible and missed the cut and ended up getting kicked out of bars in Jax Beach for having a fake ID. So I've come a long way," he told the media.

The Northern Irishman was just 20 years old when he made his debut at the TPC Sawgrass, and the official drinking age in the United States is 21. He bowed out of the event after shooting 74 and 77 in the first two rounds. It took him three more starts here to make his first cut at the Players Championship.

The 34-year-old golfer has a mixed record at the TPC Sawgrass, having missed six cuts in 14 starts here. Last year, he had to bow out of the event unexpectedly after shooting 5-over in the 36 holes. He hasn't made a top-10 finish here since winning the trophy in 2020.

Here's a look at McIlroy's past performance in the Players Championship:

2009: CUT

2010: CUT

2012: CUT

2013: T8

2014: T6

2015: T8

2016: T12

2017: T35

2018: CUT

2019: 1

2020: CNL

2021: CUT

2022: T33

2023: CUT

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Players Championship 2024, Round 1?

Rory Mcllroy will next compete at the Players Championship 2024, which will take place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, commencing on Thursday, March 14. He is grouped with Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds. The trio will tee off at 8:35 am ET from the first hole of the TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

Similar to last year, McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the Players Championship this week. Speaking of recent form, he finished T21 at Bay Hill and is yet to make the top 10 on the PGA Tour this season. However, he had already won a title on the DP World Tour as he successfully defended the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour. It will be interesting to see how he does this week.