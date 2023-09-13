The BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am event was held at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England on Wednesday, September 13. A host of high-profile amateurs were in attendance, including Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, among other top and former athletes from other sports.

English cricketers Broad and Anderson, legends of the sport in their country, shared a group with compatriot Justin Rose, a member of the European Ryder Cup team. The group was completed by former Northern Irish horse racing jockey Sir AP McCoy.

According to the official BMW PGA Championship account on X, Anderson has an excellent handicap (2.6), while Broad's handicap (6.9) is also well above average.

This relationship of the two former cricketers with golf has become evident over the years, as both have been regular participants in Pro-Am events similar to the BMW PGA Championship.

Broad and Anderson are two of the most renowned English cricketers. Both have been awarded the Order of the British Empire for their contributions to the sport.

The BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am event was attended by other relevant former sportspersons such as Gareth Bale and John Terry, as well as prominent actors such as Tom Holland, Katrhyn Newton and Tom Felton.

BMW PGA Championship at a glance

The BMW PGA Championship has been played since 1955. It was inaugurated as the British PGA Championship and has always been played at the West Course of the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The tournament has had several names throughout its history, depending on its main sponsor. Since 2005, that category has been held by BMW Group, giving the tournament its current name.

The 2023 edition will be the 69th edition of the tournament, which has only seen two suspensions in its history (1970 and 1971). Currently, the course where it is played is 7,284 yards and par 72. The course record for a round is 62, shared by Robert Carlson (2010), Thomas Bjorn (2014) and Alex Norén (2017).

As for the BMW PGA Championship, the aggregate record is 266, achieved by Brian Bamford in 1961, while the to-par record is -21, held by Byeon hun An since 2015.

The tournament has been played and won by the top European golfers. The record for most wins is held by Nick Faldo (4). Three times it was won by Peter Alliss, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie, while five players have triumphed twice.

Only three players have been able to win consecutive editions. Montgomerie won three times in a row (1998-2000), Faldo won the 1980 and 1981 tournaments, while Luke Donald, one of the five who have won twice, did so in 2011 and 2012.

Other renowned players who have managed to win at Wentworth include Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam and Rory McIlroy.