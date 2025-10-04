English League One soccer club Wycombe Wanderers has planned to establish a golf training camp in Buckinghamshire, but has received backlash from the village community. The soccer club has agreed on a long-term lease with Buckinghamshire Council to create a training camp at South Buckinghamshire Golf Course and Farnham Park Playing Fields.

They plan to reduce the golf course from 18 holes to nine or 12 holes and create a golf academy and driving range. However, Stoke Poges Task Force did not agree with their plans and came forward in disagreement. The village communities argued that the new proposed model would make the site less attractive and also said that it would affect the Green Belt in the area.

A spokesperson opened up about their issues and said, via BBC:

"This is not just a Stoke Poges issue. Far from it. If development of this green belt land is allowed to proceed, it sets a precedent that threatens the protection of our green belt across Buckinghamshire and beyond."

However, the English League One soccer club has stated that the plan will enhance the venue with facilities. They plan to create a "modern multi-sports hub" and promise a "consultation for local residents". The club has suggested that reducing the size of the golf course would attract a wide audience. However, they are facing flak from the villagers.

English League One soccer club promises to play a "key role" across the golf site in its development

Earlier this week, English League One soccer club Wycombe Wanderers released an update on the brand-new project on their website. Buckinghamshire Council and the English One soccer club agreed on the deal in August and said that their shared vision was to create modern hubs with "inclusive facilities" to enhance the "opportunities for people of all ages."

Moreover, along with their projects, the club also said to focus on development across the site. As per their website, which talks about the other development:

"The Wycombe Wanderers Foundation will play a key role across the site to deliver a comprehensive range of programmes geared towards supporting local people and communities, in areas such as education, employability, sports participation, social mobility, health and inclusion."

The English League One soccer club also mentioned to work "collaboratively with site users and the community and to safeguard" the site as a public asset.

"Both the Council and Wycombe Wanderers are dedicated to working openly and collaboratively with site users and the community and to safeguarding this site as a public asset, while unlocking new opportunities, participation in sport, and a long-term home for the football club in Buckinghamshire."

The South Buckinghamshire Golf Course is spread across 130 acres and is owned by Buckinghamshire Council.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More