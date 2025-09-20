Epson Tour golfer Daniela Iacobelli shares extreme weather update from Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout

Daniela Iacobelli shared a weather update from the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. The event has been heavily affected by the weather.

The first round was suspended due to inclement weather, and on Saturday, Iacobelli shared a story on her Instagram account, highlighting the weather conditions.

Daniela Iacobelli posted a video of the heavy rain at the golf course with a caption that read:

"On today's episode of we didn't start round 1 lift, clean, and place"

Daniela Lacobelli shares extreme weather update from Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout (Source: Instagram @diac1127)

Daniela Iacobelli teed it up for the opening round of the tournament on the tenth hole. However, she struggled and ended up making a double bogey on the 11th, but then carded a birdie on the 13th.

She made a bogey on the 14th, followed by a birdie on the 18th to complete the game on the first nine. The play, however, was suspended on Friday, and she is yet to play on the back nine.

A look into the leaderboard of the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout Round 1 feat Daniela Iacobelli

Daniela Iacobelli (Image Source: Imagn)

After the semi-finished opening round of the Murphy USA El Dorado on September 19, Liqi Zeng took the lead at 4-under.

Here is the complete leaderboard of the event featuring Daniela Iacobelli:

1. Liqi Zeng: -4

T2. Gina Kim: -3

T2. Kaleigh Telfer: -3

T2. Rachel Kuehn: -3

T5. Becca Huffer: -2

T5. Carla Tejedo Mulet: -2

T5. Hailey Borja: -2

T5. Minji Kang: -2

T5. Laetitia Beck: -2

T10. Emma Broze: -1

T10. Isabella Fierro: -1

T10. Isi Gabsa: -1

T10. Gile Bite Starkute: -1

T10. Riley Smyth: -1

T10. Sophia Schubert: -1

T16. Agathe Laisne: E

T16. Melanie Green: E

T16. Mary Parsons: E

T16. Brooke Rivers: E

T16. Mohan Du: E

T16. Caroline Canales: E

T16. Erica Shepherd: E

T16. Yue Ren: E

T16. Kayla Smith: E

T25. Leah John: +1

T25. Laura Wearn: +1

T25. Sabrina Iqbal: +1

T25. Megan Schofill: +1

T25. Amari Avery: +1

T25. Maddie McCrary: +1

T25. Sophie Hausmann: +1

T25. Therese Warner: +1

T25. Monet Chun: +1

T25. Julia Gregg: +1

T25. Yu-Sang Hou: +1

T25. Kaitlyn Papp Budde: +1

T25. Roberta Liti: +1

T25. Dorsey Addicks: +1

T 25. Daniela Iacobelli: +1

T40. Julia Gillespie: +2

T40. Pinyada Kuvanun: +2

T40. Haylee Harford: +2

T40. Maddie Szeryk: +2

T40. Laney Frye: +2

T40. Camille Boyd: +2

T40. Jillian Hollis: +2

T40. Sarah Edwards: +2

T40. Kaitlin Milligan: +2

T40. Kim Kaufman: +2

T40. Michelle Zhang: +2

T40. Kelli Ann Strand: +2

T40. Alice Hodge: +2

T40. Bi Shin: +2

T40. Alison Muirhead: +2

T40. Britney Yada: +2

T57. Siyun Liu: +3

T57. Nika Ito: +3

T57. Kelly Tan: +3

T57. Jessica Welch: +3

T57. Kiira Riihijarvi: +3

T57. Yana Wilson: +3

T57. Samantha Wagner: +3

T57. Gabriella Then: +3

T64. Josee Doyon: +4

T64. Samantha Vodry: +4

T64. Savannah Carlson: +4

T64. Jennifer Chang: +4

T64. Lindsey McCurdy Peek: +4

T64. Clariss Guce: +4

T64. Latanna Stone: +4

T64. Katherine Muzi: +4

T64. Mallory Fobes: +4

T64. Dottie Ardina: +4

T64. Hailee Cooper: +4

T64. Valery Plata: +4

T64. Samantha Bruce: +4

T64. Karen Chung: +4

T64. Elina Sinz: +4

T79. Annabelle Pancake-Webb: +5

T79. Ashley Lau: +5

T79. Briana Chacon: +5

T79. Christine Wang: +5

T79. Jenny Coleman: +5

T79. Lakareber Abe: +5

T79. Amelia Williamson: +5

T79. Anne Yu: +5

T79. Emma McMyler: +5

T79. Ashley Menne: +5

T79. Riley Rennell: +5

T79. Jiaze Sun: +5

T79. Kathleen Scavo: +5

T92. Anna Nordfors: +6

T92. Vivian Hou: +6

T92. Yurika Tanida: +6

T92. Crystal Wang: +6

T92. Juliana Hung: +6

T92. Sarah White: +6

T98. Sarah Rhee: +7

T98. Napat Lertsadwattana: +7

T98. Anne Chen: +7

T98. Jennifer Song: +7

T98. Jensen Castle: +7

T98. Zoe Antoinette Campos: +7

T98. Cory Lopez: +7

105. Nicole Lorup: +9

106. Tiffany Chan: +10

107 Cynthia Lu: +11

