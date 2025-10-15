Epson Tour pro Christine Wang reveals expenses from her $12,000 earning week

Epson Tour pro Christine Wang disclosed her expenditure from her $12,000 earnings week. She had her best finish of the season at the Otter Creek Championship, where she landed in T4. Recently, she gave a breakdown of her expenses from the week on her Instagram handle.Wang's flights cost $2.5, Airbnb cost $360, food cost $198.41, gas cost $52.54, car rental cost NIL, caddy cost $200, entry fee was $350, and yardage booking cost was $35. Her total expense came to $1198. She saved a total of $10,833 from her total earnings, $12,032. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristine Wang also mentioned that on the Epson Tour, people travelled together and divided expenses, unlike the LPGA Tour. She said, via Golf Digest:“I know on the LPGA Tour, when I talked to the my older former teammates, nobody really travels together. But on Epson, everyone's kind of in it together so we share cars, we split housing, we work together.”Christine Wang played a total of fifteen events on the Epson Tour in the 2025 season.How did Christine Wang perform at the Epson Tour events in 2025? Christine Wang now has three top 10 finishes on the Epson Tour, first at the Otter Creek Championship with a T4, the Fire Keepers Casino Hotel Championship with a 10th-place finish, and the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic with a T9 after scoring 9-under, 7-under, and 12-under, respectively. Wang’s last appearance was at the Epson Tour Championship, where she landed in 60th place with 2-under. Here's a list of Wang’s 2025 Epson Tour performances so far:2025 Epson Tour events Epson Tour Championship at Indian Wells: 60th place finish, 2-under (71, 68, 72, and 75); Earnings: $910Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout: Missed cut, 12-over ( 77 and 79); Earnings: 0Guardian Championship: Missed cut, 1-over ( 73 and 72); Earnings: 0Dream First Bank Charity Classic: 73rd place finish, 7-over (72, 72, and 79); Earnings: $556Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic: T9, 12-under (70, 66, and 68); Earnings: $5080Greater Toledo Classic hosted by Stacy Lewis: Missed cut, 1 over (73 and 70); Earnings: $1265Casella Golf Championship: T59, 7-over (71, 75, and 74); Earnings: $707Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship presented by Munich Re: WDC, 4 over (76); Earnings: 0Otter Creek Championship presented by Case Construction: T4, 9-under (70, 71, and 66); Earnings: $12,032Island Resort Championship presented by Delta County Chamber: T21, 5-under (67, 72, and 72); Earnings: $2245Great Lakes Championship at the Highlands: Missed cut, 5 over (76 and 73); Earnings: 0Fire Keepers Casino Hotel Championship: 10th place finish, 7 under (68, 70, and 71); Earnings: $4823Copper Rock Championship: T53, 2 over (71, 72, and 75); Earnings: $982Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic: Missed cut, 6 over (76 and 72); Earnings: 0IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort and Spa: 21st place finish, 3-under (73, 69, and 71); Earnings: $2780