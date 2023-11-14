Epson Tour’s Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic sets the stage at TPC Scottsdale with the largest purse on tour at $400,000

The Epson Tour, which is an LPGA development tour, announced on Monday that the prize purse at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, one of their biggest events, is growing to $400,000. That makes it the largest on this tour, and the first-place winner will come away with an impressive $60,000 prize.

The tournament will also be moving. Previously located at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, the event will transition to TPC Scottsdale on the Champions Course. The TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course is the official home of the WM Phoenix Open.

The Champions Course will also host the last stage of the PGA Tour Champions Q School in December. The Epson Tour is slated to take place in Scottsdale from May 9 to 12, 2024.

Several thrilled with changes for Epson Tour’s Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic changes

The changes are pretty substantial, but those involved are happy to see things evolving quickly.

Epson Tour pleased with changes

Jody Brothers, Epson Tour Chief Business and Operating Officer, said this via Golfweek:

“We are constantly seeking partners who share our goal of giving our athletes the best opportunities to succeed and pursue their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour, which is exactly what Carlisle has consistently done from day one of this great event."

Epson and Carlisle have come to an agreement to extend the sponsorship deal they agreed to in 2021. They will remain as such through 2026. The event is one of the few tournaments on the tour that has 72 holes.

Chris Koch, Chair, President, and CEO of Carlisle Companies, said via Epson Tour:

“We are proud to partner with the LPGA Epson Tour to bring the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic to the Phoenix Community for the next three years. We are honored to provide a sponsorship that will bring the largest ever purse on the LPGA Epson Tour to TPC Scottsdale."

He went on to say that Carlisle is building the "future of sustainable and energy efficient residential and commercial construction products" thanks to dedicated, diverse and determined teams. He also mentioned that they are happy to support the important women who are the future of professional golf.

Brad Williams, TPC Scottsdale General Manager, echoed the sentiment:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Epson Tour to TPC Scottsdale, where the challenges of the Champions Course are sure to test these professionals during their journeys to the LPGA Tour. Many of the world's greatest female professional golfers got their start on the Epson Tour, and we look forward to seeing the next generation of stars on our golf course over the next three years."

The Epson Tour has previously been known as the LPGA Futures Tour. It was also called, for sponsorship reasons, from 2006 to 2010, the Duramed Futures Tour. From 2012 to 2021, it was known as the Symetra Tour. It is the official developmental golf tour of the LPGA Tour.