Ernie Els beats Steve Stricker in playoff to win the American Family Insurance Championship: Final scores and prize money payout explored

Ernie Els won the 2024 American Family Insurance Championship after defeating Steve Stricker in a playoff. They tied for the lead after three rounds of the PGA Tour Champions event with a score of under 12.

Both headed for a playoff, in which Els made a par on the first hole to win the tournament. It was his 12th win on the Senior Tour. He was awarded $360,000 in prize money while Stricker took home a check of $211,200.

Ernie Els started the tournament with a round of 71. He was phenomenal in the second round, shooting 64, followed by the final round of 69. Meanwhile, Stickers played all three rounds under 70. He started with an opening round of 69, followed by 66, and then again scored 69 in the final to finish in a tie and compete in the playoff.

Trending

Cameron Percy settled in third place, followed by Doug Barron, Stephen Ames, and Thomas Bjorn, who tied for fourth place. Greg Chalmers finished with a score of under 7 in a tie with Mark Hensby and Ken Tanigawa.

American Family Insurance Championship final scores and prize money payout

Here are the final scores and prize money payouts of the 2024 American Family Insurance Championship:

1 Ernie Els (-12) $360,000

P2 Steve Stricker (-12) $211,200

3 Cameron Percy (-9) $172,800

T4 Doug Barron (-8) $118,400

T4 Stephen Ames (-8) $118,400

T4 Thomas Bjørn (-8) $118,400

T7 Ken Tanigawa (-7) $76,800

T7 Mark Hensby (-7) $76,800

T7 Greg Chalmers (-7) $76,800

T10 Glen Day (-6) $53,280

T10 Chris DiMarco (-6) $53,280

T10 Shane Bertsch (-6) $53,280

T10 Thongchai Jaidee (-6) $53,280

T14 Matt Gogel (-5) $40,800

T14 Tim Petrovic (-5) $40,800

T14 Kevin Sutherland (-5) $40,800

T14 Miguel Angel Jiménez (-5) $40,800

T14 David Duval (-5) $40,800

T19 Skip Kendall (-4) $31,760

T19 Steve Allan (-4) $31,760

T19 Duffy Waldorf (-4) $31,760

T22 John Daly (-3) $23,093

T22 Tom Pernice Jr. (-3) $22,500

T22 Angel Cabrera (-3) $22,500

T22 Ricardo Gonzalez (-3) $22,500

T22 John Senden (-3) $22,500

T22 Lee Janzen (-3) $22,500

T22 Scott McCarron (-3) $22,500

T22 Brian Gay (-3) $22,500

T22 Steve Flesch (-3) $22,500

T31 Rod Pampling (-2) $15,840

T31 Jason Caron (-2) $15,840

T31 Paul Stankowski (-2) $15,840

T31 Ken Duke (-2) $15,840

T31 Jeff Maggert (-2) $15,840

T31 Boo Weekley (-2) $15,840

T31 Tim O'Neal (-2) $15,840

T38 John Huston (-1 ) $12,480

T38 Mario Tiziani (-1 ) $12,480

T38 Darren Clarke (-1 ) $12,480

T38 Jerry Kelly (-1 ) $12,480

T42 David Bransdon E $10,320

T42 Tim Herron E $10,320

T42 Jason Gore E $10,320

T42 Michael Wright E $10,320

T42 Justin Leonard E $10,320

T47 Scott Parel (1) $7,920

T47 Billy Mayfair (1) $7,920

T47 Stuart Appleby (1)$7,920

T47 Colin Montgomerie (1) $7,920

T47 Y.E. Yang (1) $7,920

T52 Vijay Singh (2) $5,808

T52 K.J. Choi (2) $5,808

T52 Woody Austin (2) $5,808

T52 Corey Pavin (2) $5,808

T52 Paul Broadhurst (2) $5,808

T57 Robert Karlsson (3) $4,560

T57 Dicky Pride (3) $4,560

T57 Kirk Triplett (3) $4,560

T57 Esteban Toledo (3) $4,560

T57 Scott Dunlap (3) $4,560

T62 Billy Andrade (4) $3,720

T62 Joe Durant (4)$3,720

T64 Shaun Micheel (5) $3,000

T64 Rob Labritz (5) $3,000

T64 Richard Green (5) $3,000

T64 Fran Quinn (5) $3,000

T68 Chad Campbell (6) $2,256

T68 José María Olazábal (6) $2,256

T68 Marco Dawson (6) $2,256

71 Michael Crowley (7) $1,968

T72 Heath Slocum (8) $1,752

T72 Robert Damron (8) $1,752

74 Willie Wood (9) $1,584

75 Jay Haas (11 ) $1,488

76 Jim Furyk (16) $1,392

77 Jeff Sluman (18) $1,296