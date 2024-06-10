Ernie Els beats Steve Stricker in playoff to win the American Family Insurance Championship: Final scores and prize money payout explored

Ernie Els won the 2024 American Family Insurance Championship after defeating Steve Stricker in a playoff. They tied for the lead after three rounds of the PGA Tour Champions event with a score of under 12.
Both headed for a playoff, in which Els made a par on the first hole to win the tournament. It was his 12th win on the Senior Tour. He was awarded $360,000 in prize money while Stricker took home a check of $211,200.
Ernie Els started the tournament with a round of 71. He was phenomenal in the second round, shooting 64, followed by the final round of 69. Meanwhile, Stickers played all three rounds under 70. He started with an opening round of 69, followed by 66, and then again scored 69 in the final to finish in a tie and compete in the playoff.
Cameron Percy settled in third place, followed by Doug Barron, Stephen Ames, and Thomas Bjorn, who tied for fourth place. Greg Chalmers finished with a score of under 7 in a tie with Mark Hensby and Ken Tanigawa.
American Family Insurance Championship final scores and prize money payout
Here are the final scores and prize money payouts of the 2024 American Family Insurance Championship:
- 1 Ernie Els (-12) $360,000
- P2 Steve Stricker (-12) $211,200
- 3 Cameron Percy (-9) $172,800
- T4 Doug Barron (-8) $118,400
- T4 Stephen Ames (-8) $118,400
- T4 Thomas Bjørn (-8) $118,400
- T7 Ken Tanigawa (-7) $76,800
- T7 Mark Hensby (-7) $76,800
- T7 Greg Chalmers (-7) $76,800
- T10 Glen Day (-6) $53,280
- T10 Chris DiMarco (-6) $53,280
- T10 Shane Bertsch (-6) $53,280
- T10 Thongchai Jaidee (-6) $53,280
- T14 Matt Gogel (-5) $40,800
- T14 Tim Petrovic (-5) $40,800
- T14 Kevin Sutherland (-5) $40,800
- T14 Miguel Angel Jiménez (-5) $40,800
- T14 David Duval (-5) $40,800
- T19 Skip Kendall (-4) $31,760
- T19 Steve Allan (-4) $31,760
- T19 Duffy Waldorf (-4) $31,760
- T22 John Daly (-3) $23,093
- T22 Tom Pernice Jr. (-3) $22,500
- T22 Angel Cabrera (-3) $22,500
- T22 Ricardo Gonzalez (-3) $22,500
- T22 John Senden (-3) $22,500
- T22 Lee Janzen (-3) $22,500
- T22 Scott McCarron (-3) $22,500
- T22 Brian Gay (-3) $22,500
- T22 Steve Flesch (-3) $22,500
- T31 Rod Pampling (-2) $15,840
- T31 Jason Caron (-2) $15,840
- T31 Paul Stankowski (-2) $15,840
- T31 Ken Duke (-2) $15,840
- T31 Jeff Maggert (-2) $15,840
- T31 Boo Weekley (-2) $15,840
- T31 Tim O'Neal (-2) $15,840
- T38 John Huston (-1 ) $12,480
- T38 Mario Tiziani (-1 ) $12,480
- T38 Darren Clarke (-1 ) $12,480
- T38 Jerry Kelly (-1 ) $12,480
- T42 David Bransdon E $10,320
- T42 Tim Herron E $10,320
- T42 Jason Gore E $10,320
- T42 Michael Wright E $10,320
- T42 Justin Leonard E $10,320
- T47 Scott Parel (1) $7,920
- T47 Billy Mayfair (1) $7,920
- T47 Stuart Appleby (1)$7,920
- T47 Colin Montgomerie (1) $7,920
- T47 Y.E. Yang (1) $7,920
- T52 Vijay Singh (2) $5,808
- T52 K.J. Choi (2) $5,808
- T52 Woody Austin (2) $5,808
- T52 Corey Pavin (2) $5,808
- T52 Paul Broadhurst (2) $5,808
- T57 Robert Karlsson (3) $4,560
- T57 Dicky Pride (3) $4,560
- T57 Kirk Triplett (3) $4,560
- T57 Esteban Toledo (3) $4,560
- T57 Scott Dunlap (3) $4,560
- T62 Billy Andrade (4) $3,720
- T62 Joe Durant (4)$3,720
- T64 Shaun Micheel (5) $3,000
- T64 Rob Labritz (5) $3,000
- T64 Richard Green (5) $3,000
- T64 Fran Quinn (5) $3,000
- T68 Chad Campbell (6) $2,256
- T68 José María Olazábal (6) $2,256
- T68 Marco Dawson (6) $2,256
- 71 Michael Crowley (7) $1,968
- T72 Heath Slocum (8) $1,752
- T72 Robert Damron (8) $1,752
- 74 Willie Wood (9) $1,584
- 75 Jay Haas (11 ) $1,488
- 76 Jim Furyk (16) $1,392
- 77 Jeff Sluman (18) $1,296