ESPN more than happy with TGL current TV viewing numbers - Report

Despite TGL not dominating the television game right now, ESPN is reportedly very pleased with how well they're doing in the inaugural season. The league was delayed by a year due to infrastructure issues but has been running without a hitch since the beginning of January.

Their weekly events are not bringing in millions of viewers. But, they are apparently doing a lot better than ESPN envisioned them doing, even with some dips when Rory McIlroy or Tiger Woods do not play.

Sports Business Journal's Abraham Madkour said:

"Sources close to ESPN told me it would have been happy averaging about 500,000 viewers in Year 1. Through five weeks, it is averaging 810,000 viewers, and three of the five events were the top program on ESPN for that day. More importantly, it’s drawing a new audience."

Madkour went on to say that Woods and McIlroy's new league has brought in a much younger audience than golf typically reaches. Viewers in the 18-49 age range are 42% of the overall audience.

The average age of the viewer is reportedly 51.6, which is several years younger than a lot of other sports things. That doesn't even include in-person attendees, who, according to Madkour, might even be having a better experience than at-home viewers.

The insider also credited ESPN for doing a good job promoting the league. They've invested in the success of Woods and McIlroy's venture, and they seem to be reaping the rewards so far.

Golf insider says TGL has work to do despite strong start

All indicators suggest that TGL is off to a strong start, doing much better than ESPN anticipated in its first season. However, Abraham Madkour of Sports Business Journal, who reported on this, says there's still more work to be done.

TGL has been successful so far (Image via Imagn)

Despite all the good things happening right now, Madkour wants to pump the brakes. He says that many are concerned that the league is highly dependent on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

He went on:

"Others want to see even more trash-talking, banter and fun between the players, even overlay players betting against each other. Others I speak with want the opposite, wishing the competition “meant more.” Others wonder if they’d watch in Year 2 or 3."

Madkour even said that some fans are not sure the technology that TGL is becoming known for is working properly:

"The most feedback I have received has been from viewers questioning the tracking technology, as they feel it’s not providing accurate data and shot details."

Ultimately, though, the analyst did admit that the league's goal of reaching a younger audience and providing a totally new format for a very old sport has been successful.

