The 24-year-old Spanish golfer, Eugenio Chacarra has qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open thanks to his performance at the ongoing qualifier event in Texas. As such, the LIV Golf's Fireball GC star is now all set to make his first Major debut.

Chacarra competed at the qualifying event at Dallas Athletic Club in a field of 130 players for 11 spots. Having shot rounds of 66 and 70 to card in 6 under over the two rounds, Chacarra tied with PGA Tour player Mac Meissner.

The 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok winner will play the first Major of his career at the iconic Pinehurst No. 2 course from June 13 to 16. Chacarra will be looking to put up a show at the 2024 U.S. Open after his heroics at the 2023 St. Andrews Bay Championship. On that occasion, Eugenio defeated Matt Jones in what was a classic encounter. The two LIV Golf players went head to head in an incredible sudden death playoff that went on for 10 holes before Jones conceded.

Chacarra becomes the tenth LIV Golf player to be exempted from the competition to participate in the U.S. Open. The other exempted players are Adrian Meronk, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, and Tyrrell Hatton.

2024 U.S. Open Qualifier Updates

This year, the U.S. Open has 13 qualifing events to give several professionals and amateurs a chance to gain a spot on the Major's field. With three qualifiers completed, here is the list of players who have qualified to appear at Pinehurst No. 2 in June.

Nico Echavarria

Mac Meissner

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Takumi Kanaya

Francesso Molinari

Brandon Wu

Micheal McGowan

Parker Bell

S.H. Kim

Sung Kang

Logan McAllister

Grant Forrest

Richard Mansell

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Sam Bairstow

Robert Rock

Tom McKibbin

Eduardo Molinari

Jason Scrivener

Matteo Manassero

Ryo Ishikawa

Riki Kawamoto

Taisei Shimizu

The remaining 10 qualifiers will be played on June 3 at the following venues:

Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada (Cherry Hill Club)

Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)

Jupiter, Florida (The Bear’s Club)

Alpharetta, Georgia (The Golf Club of Georgia)

Rockville, Maryland (Woodmont Country Club’s North Course)

Summit, New Jersey (Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses)

Durham, North Carolina (Duke University Golf Club)

Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University Golf Club / Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club)

Springfield, Ohio (Springfield Country Club)

Bend, Oregon (Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course)