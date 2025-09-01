Europe Ryder Cup captain's picks 2025: Luke Donald names his final six to take on the US

After Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald selected his final six golfers for the upcoming Ryder Cup. The tournament is all set to kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York. Till now, only six golfers were confirmed to be a part of Team Europe, but on September 1, Luke Donald announced six captain picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton are the six golfers who qualified to represent Team Europe based on their Ryder Cup rankings. After them, Donald has chosen the following six golfers:

First pick: Shane Lowry

Second Pick: Jon Rahm

Third Pick: Sepp Straka

Fourth Pick: Viktor Hovland

Fifth Pick: Ludvig Aberg

Sixth Pick: Matt Fitzpatrick

Ad

Trending

The matchup is now set; these 12 golfers will travel to Bethpage Black Golf Club to face Keegan Bradley's Team USA and defend their championship on US soil. Talking about the picks, Luke Donald's Team Europe appears to be well-balanced.

Jon Rahm's extensive experience can be valuable for the whole team; moreover, his form this season has also been really consistent, making him one of the big threats. Furthermore, this year marks Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka's third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, showing that they, too, have the experience and what it takes to play on the big stage.

Ad

Following them is Viktor Hovland, who is also an ex-Ryder Cup winner. During his picking, Donald even stated that Hovland is his favorite guy and that he has the potential to perform great. After Hovland, Luke Donald picked Ludvig Aberg, who won the 2025 Genesis Invitational and has been exceptionally consistent this season. Interestingly, this will be his second consecutive Ryder Cup.

And then, the final pick for Team Europe is Matt Fitzpatrick, who is all set to bring a lot to the table for the squad. Interestingly, the tournament will also be Fitzpatrick's fourth Ryder Cup in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More