Europe Ryder Cup team 2023: List of all 12 players announced for the event in Rome

The 2023 Ryder Cup is fast approaching with only a few days left when finally the European team will play against the Americans in Rome, Italy.

The American Ryder Cup team was confirmed last week after the completion of the Tour Championship and finally, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald announced his six picks to complete the roster for the upcoming event.

He selected Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Højgaard and Ludwig Aberg.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy were the first two members, who made it to the European Ryder Cup team by auto-qualification.

McIlroy played in tournaments and had a remarkable record. In Rome, he will compete in his seventh consecutive Ryder Cup. In his last six appearances, the Northern Irish golfer finished with a record of 12-12-4.

Rahm, on the other hand, will be participating in the tournament for the third time and has a 4-3-1 record over his prior two outings.

This year's European Ryder Cup team will miss some of its greatest players such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey as the golfers joined the LIV Golf last year and resigned from their DP World Tour memberships.

Interestingly, the American Ryder Cup team allows LIV golfers to compete with them. Their captain Zach Johnson picked Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship, as one of the 12 members of the USA Ryder Cup team.

In a press conference in 2022, McIlroy spoke about the European Ryder Cup Team. He said (via the Bleacher Report):

"I think the European team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it's up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up."

"But I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway. It was sort of, we did well with the same guys for a very long time but again as I just said, everything comes to an end at some point," he added.

Viktor Hovland confirmed his position in the European team after winning the Tour Championship and then Tyrrell Hatton qualified.

After the completion of the 2023 Omega European Masters, Robert MacIntyre joined the team along with Matt Fitzpatrick and the remaining six were announced by the captain Luke Donald on Monday, September 4.

2023 European Ryder Cup Team

Here are the 2023 European Ryder Cup Team:

Rory McIlroy (European Point List)

Jon Rahm (European Point List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Point List)

Viktor Hovland (World Point List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Point List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Højgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludwig Aberg (Captain's pick)

The 2023 Ryder Cup will start on September 29 and will have its finale on October 1 in Rome Italy.