European Ryder Cup Legends ft. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter bid farewell as new stars shine

The Ryder Cup is an ultimate showdown between team USA and team Europe, where many legendary golfers have played their part for their teams. With the 2023 edition just days away, many prominent golfers will bid farwell to their teams. On the other hand, the new generation of golfers have taken the mantle and will represent their respective teams for the first time.

Legendary golfers like Segio Garcia, Ian Poutler, and Lee Westwood weren't selected for team Europe for the first time in three decades. These golfers had an exceptional record during their prime and delivered great results for Europe. However, every era comes to an end and it's time for the youngsters to shine.

Aditionally, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia leads the competition in points and has been a regular figure since 1999. The 43-year old has maintained a decent record of 25-13-7. Garcia also assisted Lee Westwood and Ian Poutler for multiple Ryder Cup wins establishing an unbeatable legacy.

These players were regarded as the torchbearers of Europe's dominance in the Ryder Cup. Following their departure, the young players will have to perform exceptionally well to thwart the ever-growing dominance of team USA.

Team Europe will assemble a rejuvenated lineup for the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is the penultimate event of the season where the best team takes all the glory. Team USA are the current champions of the tournament and they face a rejuvenated and improved team Europe. The team will consist of talented golfers like Rory Mcllroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm. Aditionally, the Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland will also accompany captain Luke Donald to take back the crown.

However, team Europe have also included several rookies who have had an exceptional season in the DP World Tour this year. Ludivg Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard will be making their Cup debut this year.

Team Europe are entering the tournament with massive expectations with a much younger team. Most of the golfers in the team are somewhat new to the fixture. However, there's also the veteran presence of English golfer Justin Rose who will be leading the team with experience.