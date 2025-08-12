European Ryder Cup skipper drops special message to Justin Rose after FedEx St. Jude Championship win

European Ryder Cup helmsman Luke Donald dropped a special message for Justin Rose after he triumphed at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Championship concluded last week, and Rose was atop the leaderboard to go into the next FedEx series event, the BMW Championship.

Ad

After Rose’s victory, the European Ryder Cup captain gave a heads-up to the former's achievement on an X post. He wrote a message for the new victor:

“Like a fine wine Rosey”

Luke Donald @LukeDonald @JustinRose99 @RyderCupEurope @rydercup Like a fine wine Rosey 👊🏼🇪🇺

Ad

Trending

Rose will play the upcoming Ryder Cup for Team Europe at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, from September 23 to 28, 2025. He will play with Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy in the tournament.

Justin Rose had four top 10 finishes in 2025, apart from his FedEx St. Jude Championship victory. He had a runner-up finish at the Masters Tournament with 11-under, a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 18-under, a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with 5-under, and a sixth-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open with 11-under.

Ad

What did Justin Rose say after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Justin Rose joined the post-tournament press conference at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and shared his experience playing at the tournament. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“I'll tell you what, it feels amazing to get it done. Today was obviously a great opportunity starting the day. There were a lot of, I guess for me, storylines involved, playing with Tommy, one of my best friends out here on TOUR, clearly Scottie right there, a whole chasing pack. But starting the day one back, clearly that's an opportunity to have an awesome chance at winning a tournament.

Ad

“It kind of wasn't going my way. The front nine was slow for both me and Tommy…stalled a little bit, but then the last five holes, I played some of my best golf, and I kind of felt like I pulled it together when I really had to, and even in the playoff I continued to hit great shots, and that just makes it so much fun as a competitor to really, really, really, when you have to hit the shots, to find them. I'll take a lot of pride in that today.”

Justin Rose won with a 16-under. He shot 64 in the opening round with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. Followed by 66 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 67 and 67 with six and six birdies, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More