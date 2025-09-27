European Ryder Cup skipper pens special note for team after successful day 1 at Bethpage

European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald seemed more than happy with his side’s performance on Friday at Bethpage. The Englishman lauded his team’s ‘incredible start’ to the international campaign at Bethpage. The 47-year-old took to his social media to note he ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of his lads’ ‘passion and unity.’Donald’s European side clinched an early lead in the latest edition of the Ryder Cup with a strong start in US soil. The away side won three of the four morning matches in foursome play and two of the four afternoon four-ball matches as the American side crumbled under pressure. Team Europe stood 5.5 to 2.5 over the US on Friday. Donald dubbed this an ‘incredible start’ to the competition and asked his players to ‘keep pushing.’Luke Donald wrote on X after Ryder Cup Day 1:“Couldn’t be prouder of the way the lads came out yesterday - passion and unity from the very first tee. An incredible start, but plenty of work still ahead. Let’s keep pushing.”For the unversed, the pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay saved the grace for the Americans scoring the sole points for their side in an otherwise European dominating day. It is also noteworthy that Luke Donald is eyeing to back-to-back in the Ryder Cup by replicating the results from 2023. The Englishman’s side currently has a three-point deficit to a European side that stands strong on American soil.Ryder Cup 2025: Saturday morning Foursomes pairingsDay 2 of Ryder Cup 2025 will tee off on September 27, Saturday with Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg from the European side taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young. The matchup will see one of the first changes in the original pairings as Young subs in for Justin Thomas, who had a disappointing outing on Friday.For the unversed, Young performed well on the opening day while his LIV Golf counterpart lost both matches. Meanwhile, Aberg and Fitzpatrick were the best foursomes pairing for Europe on Friday. Meanwhile, the pairings of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will take on America’s Harris English and Collin Morikawa. It is pertinent to note that the reigning Masters champ joined hands with Englishman to destroy English and Morikawa 5-and-4 in Foursomes on Friday morning.Interestingly, LIV Golf teammates Rahm and Hatton have their pairing unchanged for Day 2 as they take on Schauffele and Cantlay, the only American duo to clinch points in the Foursomes session on Friday. It is also noteworthy that this is an exact rematch from a Saturday Foursomes match from 2023 where Europeans won by a 2-and-1 margin at at Marco Simone.Listed below are the pairings for the Saturday morning Foursomes matches (all times ET):Match 9: 7:10 am: Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Aberg (Europe) vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (US)Match 10: 7:26 am: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Harris English/Collin Morikawa (US)Match 11: 7:42 am: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (US)Match 12: 7:58 am: Robert MacIntyre/Viktor Hovland (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (US)More details on the Ryder Cup matchups will be updated as the event progresses.