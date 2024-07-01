“Every day I make 1,000 contacts with a club” – When Tiger Woods detailed his pre-tournament prep to college kids

Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. While Woods might not be in the best form in recent times, it's hard to forget his accomplishments on the course. The accolades he won and the records he created led to many youngsters wanting to emulate him.

Woods, too, has been keen on teaching and guiding youngsters. Back in November 2023, the 48-year-old surprised college golfers during a Bridgestone Golf shoot. During this surprise, Woods told the youngsters he makes 1000 contacts with the club when he is gearing up for tournaments. He said:

"One of the things that I enforce all juniors, all kids, all pros, is that when I'm getting ready for tournaments, I make sure that each and every day I make 1,000 contacts with a club."

Trending

Further, Tiger Woods also spoke about the different ways in which he makes 1000 contacts with the club. Detailing a bit more on his tournament prep, Woods added:

"That means possibly hitting 100 balls on the range. 300 chip shots. 600 putts. Okay. Break it up, however, you want to break it up to. That develops feel and sensation that never goes away."

You can check Tiger Woods' detailed interaction with the college golfers in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Apart from this, Woods was also seen giving the college golfers tips on their swing. Based on the video, it seems learning from Woods is an experience that college golfers won't forget for a long time to come.

A look at the Majors won by Tiger Woods during his professional golf career

Tiger Woods clicked during Round Two of the 2024 U.S. Open [Image Credits: All Getty]

As mentioned above, Tiger Woods is a 15-time Major winner. Over the course of his professional golf career, Woods has won several prestigious Majors.

Here is a list of all the Majors won by the golf legend:

Year: 1997

Event: Masters Tournament

Overall Score: −18 (70-66-65-69=270)



Year: 1999

Event: PGA Championship

Overall Score: −11 (70-67-68-72=277)



Year: 2000

Event: U.S. Open

Overall Score: −12 (65-69-71-67=272)



Year: 2000

Event: The Open Championship

Overall Score: −19 (67-66-67-69=269)



Year: 2000

Event: PGA Championship (2)

Overall Score: −18 (66-67-70-67=270)



Year: 2001

Event: Masters Tournament (2)

Overall Score: −16 (70-66-68-68=272)



Year: 2002

Event: Masters Tournament (3)

Overall Score: −12 (70-69-66-71=276)



Year: 2002

Event: U.S. Open (2)

Overall Score: −3 (67-68-70-72=277)



Year: 2005

Event: Masters Tournament (4)

Overall Score: −12 (74-66-65-71=276) Playoff



Year: 2005

Event: The Open Championship (2)

Overall Score: −14 (66-67-71-70=274)



Year: 2006

Event: The Open Championship (3)

Overall Score: −18 (67-65-71-67=270)



Year: 2006

Event: PGA Championship (3)

Overall Score: −18 (69-68-65-68=270)



Year: 2007

Event: PGA Championship (4)

Overall Score: −8 (71-63-69-69=272)



Year: 2008

Event: U.S. Open (3)

Overall Score: −1 (72-68-70-73=283)



Year: 2019

Event: Masters Tournament (5)

Overall Score: −13 (70-68-67-70=275)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback