“Every day there’s more chaos” “Not surprised” – Internet reacts to Jimmy Dunne’s resignation citing ‘lack of progress’ in the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Fans on social media have reacted to Jimmy Dunne resigning from his position on the PGA Tour. Dunne was one of the initial members of the PGA Tour who proposed a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

However, he recently shocked the golf world by resigning from his position, stating that there has been no progress on the deal between the PGA Tour and PIF. Nuclr Golf shared a post on Jimmy Dunne's resignation on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"#NO MEANINGFUL PROGRESS — In his resignation letter to the board, Jimmy Dunne says there’s been little done in regards to a deal between the PGA and PIF: “The players now outnumber the Independent Directors on the Board, and no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with the PIF, I feel like my vote and my role is utterly superfluous.”

"Every day there’s more chaos," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, other fans doubted the deal would come to fruition and claimed Dunne knew it, so he resigned.

"Not surprised. I been saying this for a while Tiger and his guys don’t want a deal. N Jimmy dunne knows that n step away ..." commented another fan.

"On surface, this looks like the players are not keen on coming to an agreement with PIF. Maybe they don't see a clear path to reward them for not jumping to PIF," jotted another fan.

"I have not been asked to take part in negotiations with the PIF"- Jimmy Dunne on his resignation

Jimmy Dunne officially released a statement confirming his resignation. He mentioned the changes on the Tour since the merger was announced.

Most recently, the PGA Tour created a transaction subcommittee of seven members, but Dunne was not included in it. Speaking of the PGA Tour, Dunne wrote in his resignation letter (as quoted by SI):

"As you are aware, I have not been asked to take part in negotiations with the PIF since June 2023. During my testimony at the Senate hearing, I said it was my intention to cast my vote alongside the Player Directors if a final agreement was reached with the PIF.

"Since the players now outnumber the Independent Directors on the Board, and no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with the PIF, I feel like my vote and my role is utterly superfluous," he added.

There have been numerous changes on the PGA Tour since the inception of LIV Golf. Initially, the Tour was strongly opposed to the Saudi circuit, but later, the American circuit announced a merger with them.

Jimmy Dunne was the architect behind this merger. However, he received criticism for the decision and was not included in the transaction team, which was supposed to initiate the deal with PIF further.

Moreover, the PGA Tour created a Players Directors group, which includes the golfer, for further transparency in the deal with PIF. Apparently, this led to a decline in Dunne's power in the framework agreement. The deal has been hanging on a cliffhanger since its announcement, and now Jimmy Dunne's resignation is the latest page in the chapter.