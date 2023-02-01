“Everybody knows the Aces” - Bubba Watson compares LIV Golf’s 4 Aces to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees 

Bubba Watson has just compared LIV Golf's 4 Aces with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. This happened during the pre-tournament press conference of the PIF Saudi International, which will start on Thursday at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

During the conference, the two-time Masters Champion was asked about the growth of the game.

"Well, so what I mean by that is I had surgery, and my son is sitting with me in my bed, and how I signed up with LIV is my 10-year-old son was sitting in the bed with me, and we were watching golf on the TV, and he knew the Aces -- everybody knows the Aces, they keep winning. He knew the Aces, he knew the Stingers," said the 44 year-old golfer.

He further added that he didn't know the names of the players, but he knew that there was a certain golf team called 4 Aces and it was a big thing for a 10-year-old who wasn't used to watching golf and now does.

"LIV has a niche, it has a reason."

As per Watson, the team event is where professional golf is going to bring a lot more fans and will further grow the game

"My son is used to the Yankees," said the two-time Masters winner. "He's used to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs. He's used to watching teams, and that's the one thing that golf, high school golf has a team, college golf has a team, and then one of the biggest events in the world is the Ryder Cup, and it's a team event. "

"I think we're on to something with LIV" - Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson will next participate in the PIF Saudi International

LIV Golf is played in two formats, individual and team events. Both the formats happen side by side. As per Bubba, with a team in professional golf, 10-year-olds will start taking more interest in the game.

"I think we're on to something with LIV," said Watson. "And that's why I want to be a part of it. When my 10-year-old never watches golf and now watches golf, and my eight-year-old daughter now understands the teams, she knows my new logo. She was a part of -- my family was a part of making the new logo and the new team colors. That's what we're trying to do."

He added that the focus for growing the game should not be on attracting 60-70-year-olds, but rather on getting young kids to play.

Dustin Johnson won the year-end title at LIV Golf's inaugural season and the 4 Aces were the winners of the team event.

Bubba Watson joined the Saudi-backed league in July last year and first appeared in the Boston event last September. However, he is yet to play in any event given his injury. Instead, he acted as a commentator and non-playing team captain for his Niblicks GC.

Watson will play the PIF Saudi International, which will feature LIV golfers and a few DP World Tour professionals as well.

