"Everybody’s given a kind of clean slate" - Padraig Harrington urges European Tour to permit LIV Rebels' participation in this year's Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington has voiced support for the LIV defectors to play for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup. Harrington wants Europe to bring the best team for the event scheduled later this year.

Harrington is the former Ryder Cup captain and is now a member of the captain selection committee for Europe. His comments come following the deal between the PGA and DP World Tours and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) earlier this week.

Notably, players like Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia had given up their European Tour membership last month after losing the lawsuit against DP World Tour in court.

Harrington was quoted as saying via the Telegraph:

"I think the Ryder Cup is going to have the LIV players back. Luke’s got to pick his best team at the end of the day. Absolutely. Wherever Luke can get his best team out there, he should do that. I know the rules have to change but rules have been changed before.

"The whole idea of this new [agreement] is, look, let’s not do any harm or damage to anybody in this situation. What I’m suggesting is everybody’s given a kind of clean slate."

Harrington added that it would be silly to say that the rebel golfers didn't have capable golfers.

Some of the golfers who defected to the Saudi-backed circuit have been important parts of the European team for many years. In nine appearances, Sergio Garcia has the record for most matches won and most points scored for the European team.

Ian Poulter had a significant role in Europe's 2012 win when he scored five straight birdies in a four-ball. Lee Westwood has appeared in most Ryder Cup editions for Team Europe.

How will players get selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Both teams in the Ryder Cup will have 12 players. Six of them will be captains' picks; three will be selected via world rankings, and three through the European rankings. The six captain's picks should have the European Tour card to be qualified for selection.

Jon Rahm, the leader in the European Points List, has accumulated 2910.53 points so far. The World No. 2 golfer has scripted four title wins this season, including the 2023 Masters. Rahm is followed by Rory McIlroy with 2354.2 points. Victor Perez is in third place with 1427.58 points.

Here are the top 10 golfers on the European Points List:

Jon Rahm - 2910.53

- 2910.53 Rory Mcllroy - 2354.2

- 2354.2 Victor Perez - 1427.58

- 1427.58 Adrian Meronk - 1422.47

- 1422.47 Yannik Paul - 1401.14

- 1401.14 Adrian Otaegui - 1346.8

- 1346.8 Shane Lowry - 1149.56

- 1149.56 Jorge Campillo - 1145.73

- 1145.73 Pablo Larrazábal - 1109.75

- 1109.75 Rasmus Hjgaard: 1094.73

Here are the top five golfers on the World Points List:

Viktor Hovland: 242.39

242.39 Tyrrell Hatton: 162.53

162.53 Matt Fitzpatrick: 137.53

137.53 Tommy Fleetwood: 92.35

92.35 Shane Lowry: 86.72

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Italy will host the biennial tournament for the first time in the tournament's history.

Poll : 0 votes