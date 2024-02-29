Ian Poulter has no hard feelings towards Rory McIlroy. The Irishman has long since given up his crusade against LIV Golf and has softened his stance towards other golfers. He's not leading the charge against it any longer. In fact, he's much more amenable to the entire thing now than he was previously, which would have been a shocking fact six months ago.

Poulter and McIlroy, both standouts of the European Ryder Cup team, have been at odds before over all of this, but have largely buried the hatchet. The English golfer even recently stated that he sympathizes with McIlroy.

Poulter said via Golf Magic:

"I feel bad for Rory. His beliefs and the information that he was given that led him to make those comments were obviously potentially slightly misleading, right? Therefore, he's in an awkward position because, now all of a sudden, it doesn't look as good as it was."

He continued:

"But listen, I don't need to single Rory out, everyone knows who everyone is that has said certain things. I don't need to individually call anyone out in this business as everyone knows."

His next comment has been interpreted as a jab at another PGA Tour golfer who has criticized the rebel tour and the golfers who left for it:

"When you're going to speak out against something yet demand a certain amount of money to move across and then you didn't, but bash the product, you better be careful."

The relationship between those former Ryder Cup teammates, notably Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy, soured tremendously after LIV Golf arose and took some players with it. Things are better now at least between those players, and Poulter doesn't seem to be harboring any anger over it.

Rory McIlroy makes shock admission about LIV Golf

A few months ago, it would have been shocking to hear that Rory McIlroy was even remotely kind towards LIV Golf and its members. He famously wished for the tour to dissolve, so any change of heart was a surprise. This level of change is a big shock.

Rory McIlroy has softened immensely on LIV Golf

The current stance he has likely would have broken the internet. After saying he understands why golfers go to that tour, McIlroy is now admitting that he's not totally opposed to joining himself.

One of McIlroy's former managers said there was a 10% chance he might go to LIV, and the Irishman said via Golf Magic:

"I think he's writing a book, so there is that. I spoke to Chubby, might have saw him in the Middle East at the start of the year. Never know. He might know a few things. Who knows."

About that 10%, he specifically said it might actually be better:

"Somewhere in the middle maybe. Who knows."

This is coming from the same player who once called for punishments for LIV Golf members. Rory McIlroy has come a long way since the tour formed and he took up arms for the PGA Tour in opposition.