“Everyone has a price” - Golf fans furious at Rory McIlroy’s 'hypocrisy' for siding with PGA’s merger with LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy had been quite a big spokesperson for the PGA Tour in the earlier controversy against LIV Golf. But after the two circuits have announced the merger, McIlroy gave another statement ahead of the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy hinted to the media that he knew that the two organizations were into a round of discussion for a possible merger.

"I think ultimately when I try remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture and I look at 10 years down the line I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf," said McIlroy.

Golf fans were furious over the Irish golfer's 'hypocritic' statement (according to fans) and jumped into the comments section of a Golf Digest's Twitter post. According to a fan, McIlroy's statement proves that 'everyone has a price'.

dhliwayo @dhliwayost @GolfDigest So Rory McIlroy has opened up to the whole merger… everyone has a price @GolfDigest So Rory McIlroy has opened up to the whole merger… everyone has a price

Rory McIlroy, however, said that he did not feel that the decision would be made so soon. He also stated that the merger of PGA Tour x LIV Golf will unify golf and also help in financial stabilty of the game.

"World class spin from Rory" - Fans comment on McIlroy's remark

A Twitter user sarcastically wrote about the 34-year-old golfer's remark on the merger. Many fans and him felt that this was a 'world class spin' in terms of switching sides just a day after the news of the merger came out.

Another fan allegedly claimed that the merger will benefit Rory McIlroy and he might go to make another billion or two. He also felt that the golfer might now not worry about being 'deposed'.

William Allred @AllredWilliam @GolfDigest It also means a lot of money! A but load of money. Don’t think he will make up the 1/2 billion of dollars he passed on but want be surprised if he does. Now he does not have to worry about being deposed! @GolfDigest It also means a lot of money! A but load of money. Don’t think he will make up the 1/2 billion of dollars he passed on but want be surprised if he does. Now he does not have to worry about being deposed!

Another set of fans critcized Rory McIlroy for being 'hypocritic'. One fan even wrote that McIlroy now has 'same speech of LIV player'. Some fans even went on to allege that the Northern Irish golfer might have been paid money to keep his mouth shut.

Eder Morales @EderM @GolfDigest So he hates LIV, but has the same speech of LIV players. Hypocrisy running wild in the golf world. @GolfDigest So he hates LIV, but has the same speech of LIV players. Hypocrisy running wild in the golf world.

Britt ⛳️ @HarrisTweeter35 @GolfDigest Dude is either in denial about what just happened or he’s already been paid a massive bag @GolfDigest Dude is either in denial about what just happened or he’s already been paid a massive bag

Shawn Horner @ShawnHorner19 @GolfDigest Reading between the lines....they told me how much they'll pay me to go along so here's my new take @GolfDigest Reading between the lines....they told me how much they'll pay me to go along so here's my new take

Pfrank @pfrank79 @GolfDigest sounds like rory already secured the bag @GolfDigest sounds like rory already secured the bag

Another fan wrote that he thinks Rory McIlroy is paying back to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, after the latter saved him from pay cut, when he missed designated tournaments.

Mountain Matt @MountainMatt77 @GolfDigest I’m thinking Monahan cut Rory in on the payday…Rory defended Monahan yesterday at the players meeting when they called for his resignation…Rory has “warmed up” to LIV the past few weeks with Koepka winning the PGA and saying he should play Ryder Cup. Follow the money. @GolfDigest I’m thinking Monahan cut Rory in on the payday…Rory defended Monahan yesterday at the players meeting when they called for his resignation…Rory has “warmed up” to LIV the past few weeks with Koepka winning the PGA and saying he should play Ryder Cup. Follow the money.

Fans were definitely furious with McIlroy changing sides after the merger of PGA Tour x LIV Golf. Some of them even felt that McIlroy does not have a choice of his own and had been a puppet of the Tour to speak against the Saudi-backed League.

Matt Booth @matthbooth @GolfDigest He has no choice now though has he. Can’t move anywhere now apart from retiring. PGA really has shafted the players who stuck with the tour and spoke out about LIV. @GolfDigest He has no choice now though has he. Can’t move anywhere now apart from retiring. PGA really has shafted the players who stuck with the tour and spoke out about LIV.

Rory McIlroy will next be seen in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 8. The tournament will feature a number of big names, including Club pro Michael Block, who had been the talk of the town since his heroics at the 2023 PGA Championship.

