“Everyone at my site got lucky” - PGA Tour announcer makes a hilarious comment after missing U.S. Open qualifier due to a canceled flight

Andres Gonzales needed to fly to his hometown, Washington, for the U.S. Open qualifiers scheduled for Monday, June 5 at Tacoma Country & Golf Club. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it due to the canceled flight.

Gonzalez has won five professional titles, including two on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has competed in the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2016. He now works as an announcer on PGA Tour Live.

The 40-year-old golfer was part of the streaming team for the Memorial Tournament, which took place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. Following the conclusion of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, Gonzales needed to fly back to his hometown for Monday's U.S. Open final qualifying.

After several hours of delays, Gonzales made it to Chicago, from where he had to take the flight to Washington. However, the flight got canceled, leaving no way for him to reach the U.S. Open Monday qualifier's tee time.

Gonzales tweeted:

"My US Open Sectional is tomorrow at my home course @TCGCProShop . After hours of delays and one flight change, my connection from Chicago was canceled. No flights out that will get me to my morning time on time. I can't help but feel everyone at my site got lucky. 😉 next year"

Who made it to the U.S. Open through qualifiers?

Eric Cole made it to the final field of the U.S. Open through qualifiers

Here are the players who made it to the U.S. Open through qualifiers:

Tacoma Country & Golf Club – Lake Wood, WA

Jesse Schutte (-3)

Alexander Yang (-3)

Lambton Golf & Country Club – Toronto, Ontario

Ryan Gerard (-11)

Vincent Norrman (-8)

Ryan Armour (-7)

Hillcrest Country Club – Los Angeles, CA

Omar Morales (-12)

Barclay Brown (-10)

David Puig (-10)

Charley Hoffman (-9)

Preston Summerhays (-9)

Pine Tree Golf Club – Boynton Beach, FL

Austen Truslow (-5)

Brendan Valdes (-3)

Carlos Ortiz (-2)

Hawks Ridge Golf Club – Ball Ground, GA

Gordon Sargent (-13)

Kyle Mueller (-11)

JJ Grey (-11)

Woodmont Country Club – Rockville, MD

Karl Vilips (-4)

Isaac Simmons (-4)

Sebastian Munoz (-3)

Michael Brennan (-3)

Canoe Brook Country Club – Summit, NJ

Michael Thorbjornsen (-8)

Berry Henson (-7)

Christian Cavaliere (-6)

Andrew Svoboda (-5)

Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & C.C. – Columbus, OH

Olin Browne Jr. (-11)

Davis Thompson (-10)

Eric Cole (-9)

Nico Echavarria (-9)

Corey Pereira (-9)

Luke List (-9)

Patrick Rodgers (-9)

Stewart Cink (-9)

Nick Dunlap (-8)

Kevin Streelman (-8)

David Nyfjall (-8)

Springfield Country Club – Springfield, OH

Sam Stevens (-13)

Taylor Pendrith (-10)

Nick Hardy (-8)

Dylan Wu (-7, in playoff)

Alex Schaake (-7, in playoff)

Old Chatham Golf Club – Durham, NC

Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)

Patrick Cover (-12)

Paul Barjon (-11)

McClure Meissner (-11)

Frankie Capan (-11)

Walton Heath Golf Club – Surrey, England

Deon Germishuys (-10)

David Horsey (-9)

Wilco Nienaber (-9)

Ross Fisher (-9)

Matthieu Pavo (-8)

Jens Dantorp (-8)

Alejandro Del Rey (-8)

Ibaraki Golf Club – Prefecture, Japan

Gunn Charoenkul (-14)

Gunn Charoenkul (-14) Ryutaro Nagano (-11)

Ryo Ishikawa (-9)

Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club – Dallas

Carson Young (-16)

Austin Eckroat (-11)

Brent Grant (-10)

Paul Haley (-9)

Sergio Garcia (-9)

Roger Sloan (-9)

Jacob Solomon (-8)

Hank Lebioda (-8)

