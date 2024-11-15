"Everything about this hole I despise!"- Tyrrell Hatton reportedly loses his cool at 'ridiculous' 18th hole at DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton is not a fan of the 18th hole on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, home of the DP World Tour Championship. Despite this, Hatton has made par on the hole in the first two rounds of the event.

Golf Digest's Jamie Kennedy reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Hatton and his caddie had the following conversation when they arrived at the 18th hole during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship:

Tyrrell Hatton: "It's absolutely tragic. I despise everything about this hole. Having to hit 9-iron after hitting a good tee shot, shows how bad it is."

Caddie: "Just hit a good line. Right centre."

Tyrrell Hatton: "It's so ridiculous. Everything about this hole I despise!"

The 18th hole of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course measures 611 yards and is par 5. Apart from its length, its main difficulty is a water hazard in the form of a stream that cuts across the fairway and runs to the left of the green.

Tyrrell Hatton took the same approach to this hole in each of the first two rounds. He looked for the fairway with a 296-yard tee shot, then hit a 9-iron over the water hazard (195 yards on the first day and 146 yards on the second), and from there reached the green with his third shot. He then 2-putted for par.

A look at Tyrrell Hatton's performance during the first two rounds of the DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton carded seven birdies and two bogeys during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship. His best segment was the back nine, where he had four birdies and one bogey.

During the second round, his main problems were again on the front nine. Hatton bogeyed the 4th and birdied the 6th and 8th to complete the front nine at 1 under. He then played the back nine with two birdies and no bogeys.

Hatton was not happy with his results in the first two rounds and made that known during his press conference on Friday. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Pretty similar thing to yesterday to be honest in terms of just not feeling very comfortable. Yeah, just every shot felt like a bit of a struggle, I guess. 3-under is a pretty acceptable score, all things considered, but naturally you always kind of -- you want to be better. So yeah, I guess it's fair to say I'm pretty frustrated."

Hatton has played in 10 previous editions of the DP World Tour Championship. He has finished in the top 10 five times and his best finishes are second in 2016 and 2022.

As for the Race to Dubai, Hatton was ranked sixth prior to the season's final event. His best finish was fourth in 2016.

