“Everything I’ve done… is one part of my legacy” - Ian Poulter comments on the eventful year in golf amid the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal

Ian Poulter believes that the second phase of his golf career is going to be all about growing the game and expanding it to parts of the world that are strangers to it.

Over the past 18 months, Poulter has gone through a lot of things in his golf career. At the beginning of 2022, his resume included an illustrious career on the DP World Tour and having become a Ryder Cup legend after a long career. However, not many knew that another phase was about to begin.

Last year, Poulter announced his decision to join LIV Golf, a new breakaway league supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a result, he was suspended by the DP World Tour, preventing him from participating in its events.

Earlier this year, the verdict came against the defected players for playing on LIV Golf. They were asked to pay the imposed fines. This resulted in the resignation of Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia from the Tour, which meant the unceremonious end of his legendary Ryder Cup career.

Despite all this, the veteran Englishman had a rationale for the new chapter.

He told GQ:

"Everything I’ve done so far is one part of my legacy,” he told GQ. “For me, the chance to grow the game and broaden its appeal to those who wouldn’t normally watch represents a new chapter. And that part is just starting.”

However things took an unexpected turn last month when the rivals PGA Tour and PIF decided to come together and announced to form a new entity. Poulter told GQ that he didn't have any idea about the deal. He added that he had expected this to happen.

He was quoted as saying via GQ:

“Nobody knew it was happening aside from Jay [Monahan] and Yassir [Al-Rumayyan]. But I thought it would happen at some stage. We knew we had a great model in LIV. Too much was said and done purely out of emotion. Business and common sense had to prevail eventually.

After the deal was announced, the hopes of Poulter and others playing in the Ryder Cup and on the DP World Tour were reignited. However, the 47-year-old golfer dismissed the chances of rejoining the European Tour.

He told GQ:

"They burned their bridges, and now they’re trying to rebuild those bridges to walk back over them"

When will Ian Poulter play next?

Ian Poulter during the LIV Golf London

Ian Poulter was last seen playing at LIV Golf London, where he finished 11th at 8-under, his best performance this season. His team, Majesticks GC, finished fifth at 24-under.

The former World No. 5 couldn't qualify for the Open Championship, where 16 of the Saudi-backed circuit golfers will be featured next week. The veteran Englishman will next be seen playing at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event, which will be played at the Old White at The Greenbrier from August 4 to 6.

In the season standings, Ian Poulter sits at 31st position with just 22 points. He has yet to break into the top-10 of any event this year.