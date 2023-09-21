“Everything's just been crazy” – BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox wants to finish the season on a high at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France 

Ryan Fox won the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club, Surrey, last week to record his fourth victory on the DP World Tour. He defeated English golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by a margin of two strokes.

Now, the Kiwi golfer is currently on the Albatros Course at Le Golf National, playing at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France. The tournament started on September 21 and has a prize pool of over $3 million.

Before the tournament, Ryan Fox spoke about the moment he experienced just last Sunday at Wentworth. He said via European Tour,

"Obviously, it was an amazing feeling on Sunday and then everything's just been crazy the last sort of 48 hours basically. Having the family there at the end was pretty amazing."

Despite shooting a triple bogey early in the final round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, Ryan Fox recovered brilliantly and shot a round of 5 under 67 in the winning cause.

Fox shared that he saw the entire highlight a couple of times on television with his family and enjoyed it.

"I won't lie. The highlights have been on a couple of times on TV at home in the background and we watched some of the highlights on Sunday night, had a few drinks in, that was pretty cool,'" Fox said.

Ryan Fox is quite confident about performing at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France and will look to solidify his Race to Dubai standings status this weekend. He is currently ranked third in the standings behind Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

"Hopefully I get to go back" - Ryan Fox wishes to play in the Masters Tournament next year at Augusta National Golf Club

The 36-year-old Kiwi golfer has played quite a number of majors. But, his Master debut came earlier this year in April. He had a pretty decent time at the Augusta National and finished T26 on the leaderboard.

After his win at the BMW PGA Championship last week, Fox said to his caddie, Dean Smith,

"We get to go back to Augusta next year."

Fox added that his wife couldn't attend this year as she was 36 weeks pregnant and there was a part of him that wanted her to be present.

The golfer also said that he does want to play in the Masters Tournament next year and hopes that his Official World Golf Rankings help him to stay put. He said via European Tour,

"Hopefully I get to go back if the world ranking stays as they are, but to be able to get my family there and my wife and a few extra mates that felt like they missed out last year will be very cool and hopefully I can finish the year strong and make sure I stay in that top 50 at the end of the year."

The T26 finish at the 2023 Masters was Ryan Fox's second-best performance in any of the majors he has played till now. He finished T23 in the 2023 PGA Championship.