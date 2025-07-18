Ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman's son lauds $300M-worth icon’s ‘Phil the thrill show’ at The Open

Phil Mickelson grabbed the attention with his phenomenal shot from a bunker in the first round of The Open Championship 2025. The American golfer had teed it up at the major on Thursday, July 17.During the game, Mickelson took a shot from the bunker, and the ball went straight into the hole. The Open Championship shared the video of the amazing shot on X, which Greg Norman Jr. reshared with a caption:&quot;Phil the Thrill show continues at the Open @PhilMickelson&quot;Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), had previously played a shot from a bunker at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event last month. In the final round of the Saudi league event, he ended up making a birdie on the 17th.At the Open Championship, Mickelson has had a good start after his tough time on the greens in the last three majors this year. He missed the cut in the last three majors, but at this week's event, after the opening round, he settled in a tie for 19th place.Phil Mickelson reflects on his performance at The Open Championship 2025In the post-round press conference of the Open Championship 2025, Phil Mickelson opened up about his bunker shot. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;That was a crazy one. It was really one of maybe two poor shots I hit, I felt. That bunker shot that buried in the lip, and then to make it, it was obviously a lot of luck. It was crazy. I was just trying to save bogey, and I got lucky and it went in. I really hit a lot of good shots today, and it wasn't too stressful.&quot;Mickelson started the game on the first tee hole with a par and then carded a birdie on the second hole. He made two birdies on the front nine and two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for a 1-under 70. He was tied for 19th after playing the first 18 holes.Speaking of his first-round performance, Mickelson said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;I really enjoyed it. I played really well, and I had an opportunity. Like I really enjoy playing these conditions and playing this tournament. It's just a lot of fun.&quot;Mickelson last competed at the LIV Golf Andalucía event, where he carded the three rounds of 72, 72, and 71 to settle in a tie for 23rd place.Mickelson started his campaign this season at the Adelaide event with a T23 place on LIV Golf and then settled solo third in the Hong Kong event. His other notable finishes are solo sixth in Miami and T4 in Virginia.