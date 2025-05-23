Ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman’s son steps up ‘2 bitcoin’ challenge to Tiger Woods and son Charlie

Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son has expressed his interest in playing against Tiger Woods and Charlie. Last year, around the PNC Championship, Greg Norman Jr. had reflected on his desire to play in the popular father-son duo challenge.

However, the LIV golfers are not allowed to play in the tournament. Still, expressing his interest, Norman Jr. shared a post on December 13, 2024, writing:

"put up 1 bitcoin each... absolutely everything goes to charity of winners choice"

On May 22, Greg Norman Jr. increased the purse. He reshared the post with a caption saying:

"Prize purse has gone up..."

The PNC Championship has been pretty popular among professional golfers, as they have an opportunity to play with their family members. Tiger Woods and Charlie had played in the last few editions of the event, and last year they were even in contention to win the title. However, they lost to Team Langer in a playoff.

Greg Norman's son played in a golf tournament after two years

On May 22, Greg Norman Jr. shared a post on X, revealing that he had signed up for the Palm Beach County Am event last weekend. He also unveiled that it was his first golf event in over two years.

Norman Jr. shared about his outing in the tournament and also congratulated the winner. He wrote:

"Signed up for Palm Beach County Am this weekend. My first tournament in over 2 years and got a Top10 7th place finish. The first 9 was brutal. Shooting a disaster +7. But last 27 I played in +2. Was able to relax and just swing...

"Fun tight course in Palm City called Cape Club, which was the old Fox Club where US Open qualifying has been held. Bombing a driver there is no advantage. Great track. Good condition. Only 105 members. Check it out if you can. Congrats to Rio Jang on winning. Great guys are playing in these events. Fun and competitive," he added.

Norman Jr. is the elder son of Greg Norman and his first wife, Laura Andrassy. The couple married in 1981 and were blessed with two kids, Norman Jr. and a young daughter, Morgan Leigh.

However, they parted ways in 2007, after which the Aussie married the former World No. 1 tennis star Chris Evert. But their marriage only lasted for 15 months, and they also parted ways. He then tied the knot with Kirsten Kutner in 2010.

