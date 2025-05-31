Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has the 'best Memorial weekend' off course

EX LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman had the best Memorial weekend off course. Norman shared glimpses of spending the weekend with his family on his social media handle. The ex-LIV Golf shark shared pictures on his Instagram story on May 30 from the weekend getaway.

In one of the pictures, Norman was holding his grandchild at the Bakers Bay beach and looking at the sea. He captioned it, writing:

“The best Memorial weekend with Granddaughter and family at BB.”

Greg Norman ( via Greg Norman's Instagram story)

Norman shared another Instagram story of sand footprints with his grandchild, Jade.

Footprints ( via Greg Norman's Instagram story)

Greg Norman shared a family-related post previously for his wife's birthday on his Instagram handle a few days back. He shared a photo of himself with his wife, Kirsten Norman, and wrote how she brought all the happiness in Norman’s life and that he was blessed to have her.

Greg Norman partnered with Caddy Time after leaving the LIV Golf CEO position

Greg Norman partnered with Caddy Time in March after leaving the LIV Golf CEO position. After he set forth for his new venture, Caddy Time's Instagram page shared a post stating that Norman would be the new brand ambassador. The poster added more details about the new venture in the caption, which read:

"Greg Norman Joins Caddy Time! 🌎We’re thrilled to announce that golf legend Greg Norman @shark_gregnorman has partnered with Caddy Time as a Brand Ambassador! With his passion for the game and vision for innovation, we’re more excited than ever to bring Caddy Time to every country club worldwide. The future of caddying is here, and we’re just getting started!... The future of caddying is here—don’t get left behind!”

Norman was replaced from the LIV Golf CEO position before beginning the 2025 season. He was replaced by Scott O’Neil, who was previously the CEO of Merlin Entertainments. In 2013, he was also the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Greg Norman used to play golf on the PGA Tour before becoming the LIV Golf CEO. He last played in 2012 at the Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation at the PGA West Palmer Course to withdraw, and the Mayakoba Golf Classic at the El Camaleon Golf Course to miss the cut line with 1 over and 10 over, respectively. That year, the ex-LIV Golf shark also played the DP World Tour’s Omega European Masters at the Crans-sur-Sierre to miss the cutline after two rounds of 75 and 73, respectively.

In 2012, Norman also participated in the PGA Tour Champions' Constellation Senior Players Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club to finish at T53 with a total score of 5 over.

