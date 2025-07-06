Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son backs "public courses" in major region of USA

Greg Norman Jr., son of former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, has shown his support for the public golf courses in the Midwest. The region is well regarded for offering some of the top public layouts in the country, with scenic designs and challenging holes that attract golfers of all levels.

Norman Jr., who has competed professionally in golf, responded to a social media post that praised the Midwest public courses and called them "pretty amazing".

On X, Greg Norman Jr. echoed his appreciation for these accessible yet high-quality venues.

“Awesome. Yes they are,” he wrote.

The Midwest is home to some of America’s top public golf courses, including:

Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Wisconsin – A links-style, walking-only course designed by Pete and Alice Dye along two miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. It has hosted multiple PGA Championships and the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Erin Hills, Wisconsin – A walking-only 18-hole course set on kettle moraine terrain, wetlands, and river valleys. It hosted the 2017 U.S. Open and is known for its firm, fast conditions.

Sand Valley, Wisconsin – A dunes-style course with natural fescue, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. It’s one of the most highly rated public layouts in the region.

Blackwolf Run (River Course), Wisconsin – Another Pete Dye design, this course winds through glacial river terrain. It has hosted the U.S. Women’s Open twice in 1998 and 2012

Forest Dunes (The Loop), Michigan – A unique 18-hole reversible course with tree-lined and sandy terrain. Designed by Tom Weiskopf, it’s easy to walk and offers a different challenge each day.

Arcadia Bluffs, Michigan – A Scottish links-inspired course on bluffs above Lake Michigan, designed by Warren Henderson and Rick Smith. It’s known for its dramatic views and rolling fairways.

These courses are celebrated for providing a premium golfing experience without the exclusivity of private clubs.

Greg Norman wants more golf tournaments in India to grow the sport

Greg Norman sees India as a country with huge untapped potential in golf. The former LIV Golf CEO believes that hosting more tournaments in the country could help its players compete at a higher level and grow the sport’s presence.

The former World No.1 was in India earlier this year for the Asian Tour’s International Series. He suggested making it a regular stop on the calendar to give local golfers more exposure to top-level competition.

“India is a sleeping giant when it comes to golf. You just look at what’s happening in India with the game of golf, it has only just started...For the next 25 years, which is a generation, India is right in the middle of them,” Norman said during his visit in February 2025 via the Business Standard.

India has produced stars like Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, and Arjun Atwal, who regularly competed and won on international tours. But in recent years, the country’s presence on the global stage has slowed.

Greg Norman believes LIV Golf can play a key role in reigniting that momentum. With its team format, franchise system, and new approach to tournaments, LIV aims to reach more regions worldwide, including India.

"I'd love LIV to come to India because to me, it's significant, right? Everything takes baby steps. And obviously, the international place to enter the league is important to do that...We want to be in all the continents of the world...We bring a product that's a plug and play that's never been done before. We bring franchise models. We're bringing the youth side of it,” Norman added.

While LIV events are currently 54-hole tournaments without cuts, the International Series event in India uses a traditional 72-hole format to award world ranking points. Greg Norman hopes this collaboration can pave the way for bigger opportunities for Indian golf in the future.

