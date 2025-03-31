Ex-LIV Golf pro overtakes $43M-worth Brooks Koepka after maiden DP World Tour triumph

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra has won the 2025 Hero Indian Open, and with that, he overtakes Brooks Koepka in the Official World Golf Ranking. It was an incredible outing for the Spanish golfer at the DP World Tour event held at DLF Golf Course in New Delhi, India, from March 27 to 30.

Chacarra registered a two-stroke win, reaching 168th as per the OWGR. He made a significant jump as he was ranked 309 before the event, surpassing the five-time Major winner Koepka.

The American golfer is currently 231st. His ranking has constantly declined since he joined the Saudi league. Toward the end of 2024, he was ranked 64th in the world, but is outside the top 200 now.

Eugenio Chacarra joined LIV Golf in 2022 and played three seasons on the circuit. After leaving the series, he now plays on the European Tour and won his maiden event on the circuit at the Indian Open. He has now earned full status to play on his home circuit.

At the Indian Open, where he had a sponsor invite, Chacarra started with two rounds of 70 before one of 73. He carded 71 in the final round and settled 4-under ahead of Keita Nakajima.

Here are some of the top finishes at the 2025 Hero Indian Open:

1. Eugenio Chacarra: -4

2. Keita Nakajima: -2

3. Joost Luiten: -1

4. Jens Dantorp: PAR

5. Adrien Saddier: +2

T6. Brandon Stone: +3

T6. Andreas Halvorsen: +3

T6. Joshua Berry: +3

9. Edoardo Molinari: +4

T10. Pablo Larrazábal: +5

T10. Andrea Pavan: +5

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, who has a net worth of $43 million (per Forbes), is playing on the 2025 LIV Golf circuit.

A look at Brooks Koepka's 2025 LIV Golf performance

Brooks Koepka started the 2025 LIV Golf season in Riyadh, the season-opening event. He had a decent time on the greens, and after rounds of +2, -5, and -2, he settled T33.

Koepka's next LIV outing was in Adelaide. The tournament in Australia was held from February 14 to 16, and the American golfer started the game with an opening round of 3-under, followed by 1-under and 2-under to settle T7.

Koepka then competed at the Hong Kong event and had a tough time. He settled T35, but followed it up with a memorable runner-up finish in the Singapore event.

