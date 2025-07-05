Ex- LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra set for PGA Tour debut at Genesis Scottish Open

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra is set to play on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025. The Spanish golfer competed in three seasons on LIV Golf. He won the Hero Indian Open, a co-sanctioned event of the European Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India, earlier this year, and earned his DP World Tour card.
Chacarra is now scheduled to compete at the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. LIV Golf senior writer Matt Vincenzi shared the news on his X account, writing:
"Eugenio Chacarra will be making his PGA Tour debut. Really looking forward to that."
Meanwhile, this season, Eugenio Chacarra played on the European Tour and has recorded some decent finishes. He started the season with a T20 finish at the Magical Kenya Open, followed by a win at the Hero Indian Open and then a T4 at the Volvo China Open. Some of his impressive finishes this season on the DP World Tour are T11 at the Hainan Classic and T7 at the Italian Open.
The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled to take place a week before the Open Championship, from July 10 to 13 at The Renaissance Club in Scotland.
A look into Eugenio Chacarra’s performance on LIV Golf
Eugenio Chacarra played in the last season on LIV Golf and finished in 39th position in the season standings. He started the season with a T32 finish at the Mayakoba event and then a T39 at the Las Vegas event. Some of his other finishes this season on the circuit are T15 in Hong Kong, T10 in Singapore, T12 in Andalucía, and T28 in Greenbrier.
Here are the results of Eugenio Chacarra in the 2024 and 2023 seasons on LIV Golf:
2024 season
- Mayakoba: T32 (R1: +2, R2: -1, R3: E)
- Las Vegas: T30 (R1: -2, R2: -1, R3: +1)
- Jeddah: T48 (R1: +1, R2: -1, R3: +2)
- Hong Kong: T15 (R1: -6, R2: -4, R3: +1)
- Miami: T39 (R1: +1, R2: E, R3: +4)
- Adelaide: 45 (R1: +3, R2: -3, R3: -5)
- Singapore: T10 (R1: -4, R2: -2, R3: -3)
- Houston: 41 (R1: -3, R2: E, R3: +3)
- Nashville: T18 (R1: -4, R2: -1, R3: -1)
- Andalucía: T12 (R1: -3, R2: +1, R3: +3)
- United Kingdom: T41 (R1: +1, R2: -1, R3: +2)
- Greenbrier: T28 (R1: -2, R2: -4, R3: -2)
- Chicago: T40 (R1: E, R2: +1, R3: +2)
2023 season
- Mayakoba: 29 (R1: +4, R2: -2, R3: -1)
- Tucson: 22 (R1: -1, R2: -4, R3: +2)
- Orlando: 36 (R1: +2, R2: E, R3: -5)
- Adelaide: 45 (R1: +2, R2: -2, R3: E)
- Singapore: 13 (R1: E, R2: -2, R3: -7)
- Tulsa: 5 (R1: -1, R2: -5, R3: -6)
- DC: 22 (R1: -2, R2: -3, R3: +2)
- Andalucía: 41 (R1: +3, R2: +1, R3: +4)
- London: 26 (R1: +1, R2: -2, R3: -4)
- Greenbrier: 25 (R1: -1, R2: -1, R3: -6)
- Bedminster: 43 (R1: +8, R2: E, R3: +2)
- Chicago: 16 (R1: -3, R2: -2, R3: -2)
- Jeddah: 15 (R1: -1, R2: -4, R3: -3)