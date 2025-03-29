Ex-Masters champion reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s form statistic ahead of The Masters

Two-time Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler has once again found ominous form ahead of the 2025 Masters. On Friday, March 28, he posted another bogey-free round on the PGA Tour, extending his flawless streak.
Scheffler fired an 8-under 62 in the second round of the Houston Open to take a two-shot lead. Justin Ray Golf highlighted a remarkable stat that the World No. 1 golfer was bogey-free through the first 36 holes of a PGA Tour event since the 2023 American Express.
"Today was the first time in his career he's hit 17+ greens in regulation and gained 3 or more strokes putting in the same round. Less than 2 weeks until The Masters," he added.
Sharing the surprising stat, former Masters champion Trevor Immelman shared a side-eye emoji.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is once again one of the favorites to win the Masters. Last year, he won seven titles on the PGA Tour and also earned a gold medal at the Olympics. It was the best season by an individual on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods' historic 2000 campaign.
Although he hasn’t won this season so far, Scheffler is now the frontrunner to claim victory this week at Memorial Park.
Can Scottie Scheffler win the Masters 2025? Early odds explored
As per the early odds, Scottie Scheffler is once again the favorite to win the Masters 2025. As per SportsLine odds, he is +490 to defend his Green Jacket successfully while Rory McIlroy is the close second favorite at +600 odds.
Here's a look at the early odds for the Masters Tournament 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler: +490
- Rory McIlroy: +600
- Ludvig Aberg: +1500
- Jon Rahm: +1500
- Collin Morikawa: +1700
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1700
- Xander Schauffele: +2100
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2400
- Justin Thomas: +2100
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3100
- Brooks Koepka: +3100
- Patrick Cantlay: +3200
- Cameron Smith: +3600
- Shane Lowry: +3600
- Will Zalatoris: +3800
- Jordan Spieth: +3800
- Viktor Hovland: +4400
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4800
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Dustin Johnson: +5500
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Cameron Young: +6000
- Tony Finau: +6500
- Sahith Theegala: +7000
- Tom Kim: +7000
- Wyndham Clark: +7500
- Sungjae Im: +7500
- Corey Conners: +7500
- Max Homa: +7500
- Sam Burns: +7500
- Jason Day: +7500
- Robert MacIntyre: +7500
- Rickie Fowler: +9000
- Patrick Reed: +9000
- Min Woo Lee: +10000
- Max Greyserman: +10000
- Akshay Bhatia: +11000
- Sepp Straka: +12000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +12000
- Justin Rose: +12000
- Davis Thompson: +12000
- Maverick McNealy: +12000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +12000
- Adam Scott: +13000
- Si Woo Kim: +13000