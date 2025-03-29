Ex-Masters champion reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s form statistic ahead of The Masters

Two-time Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler has once again found ominous form ahead of the 2025 Masters. On Friday, March 28, he posted another bogey-free round on the PGA Tour, extending his flawless streak.

Scheffler fired an 8-under 62 in the second round of the Houston Open to take a two-shot lead. Justin Ray Golf highlighted a remarkable stat that the World No. 1 golfer was bogey-free through the first 36 holes of a PGA Tour event since the 2023 American Express.

"Today was the first time in his career he's hit 17+ greens in regulation and gained 3 or more strokes putting in the same round. Less than 2 weeks until The Masters," he added.

Sharing the surprising stat, former Masters champion Trevor Immelman shared a side-eye emoji.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is once again one of the favorites to win the Masters. Last year, he won seven titles on the PGA Tour and also earned a gold medal at the Olympics. It was the best season by an individual on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods' historic 2000 campaign.

Although he hasn’t won this season so far, Scheffler is now the frontrunner to claim victory this week at Memorial Park.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the Masters 2025? Early odds explored

As per the early odds, Scottie Scheffler is once again the favorite to win the Masters 2025. As per SportsLine odds, he is +490 to defend his Green Jacket successfully while Rory McIlroy is the close second favorite at +600 odds.

Here's a look at the early odds for the Masters Tournament 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +490

Rory McIlroy: +600

Ludvig Aberg: +1500

Jon Rahm: +1500

Collin Morikawa: +1700

Bryson DeChambeau: +1700

Xander Schauffele: +2100

Hideki Matsuyama: +2400

Justin Thomas: +2100

Tyrrell Hatton: +3100

Brooks Koepka: +3100

Patrick Cantlay: +3200

Cameron Smith: +3600

Shane Lowry: +3600

Will Zalatoris: +3800

Jordan Spieth: +3800

Viktor Hovland: +4400

Tommy Fleetwood: +4800

Joaquin Niemann: +5000

Dustin Johnson: +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500

Russell Henley: +6000

Cameron Young: +6000

Tony Finau: +6500

Sahith Theegala: +7000

Tom Kim: +7000

Wyndham Clark: +7500

Sungjae Im: +7500

Corey Conners: +7500

Max Homa: +7500

Sam Burns: +7500

Jason Day: +7500

Robert MacIntyre: +7500

Rickie Fowler: +9000

Patrick Reed: +9000

Min Woo Lee: +10000

Max Greyserman: +10000

Akshay Bhatia: +11000

Sepp Straka: +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +12000

Justin Rose: +12000

Davis Thompson: +12000

Maverick McNealy: +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard: +12000

Adam Scott: +13000

Si Woo Kim: +13000

