Ex-PGA Tour pro hilariously calls out Tiger Woods for stealing Viktor Hovland’s thunder with his relationship reveal

Ex-PGA Tour pro Colt Knost jokingly called out Tiger Woods for stealing attention from Viktor Hovland’s incredible win at the Valspar Championship. After an early struggle this season on the PGA Tour, the Norwegian finally made a remarkable comeback at the Sunday-concluded PGA Tour event and registered a one-stroke win over American golfer Justin Thomas.

However, on Sunday, March 23, the internet was taken by storm as legendary golfer Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump by sharing a post on his social media handle. Knost mockingly pointed out that the 15-time Major winner announced his relationship around the same time when Viktor Hovland won the PGA Tour event.

Knost wrote on X:

"Tiger let Viktor have the golf world’s attention for about 12 minutes!"

Viktor Hovland entered the stellar field of the Valspar Championship, featuring some big names, including Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, after missing three back-to-back cuts in his last few outings. But at Valspar, he was phenomenal with his game and finally emerged victorious.

In the press conference, Hovland opened up about his game, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It feels unbelievable. It's been quite the struggle the past year and a half, so for me to come back and win this tournament is quite incredible because, yeah, I was not very hopeful with my game leading into this week and, yeah, just goes to show this game is pretty crazy."

Hovland played four rounds of 70, 67, 69, and 69 to settle with a total of 11 under. He finished one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas and earned $1.56 million in prize money and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Jacob Bridgeman settled in solo third place, while Billy Horschel settled in fourth place in a three-way tie with Bud Cauley and Ryu Hisatsune. Xander Schauffele settled in the T12 position.

Tiger Woods shares romantic picture with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods recently shared pictures with Vanessa Trump on X, confirming his relationship with Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law. He posted two pictures with Vanessa wearing matching outfits.

Sharing the post, Woods penned a sweet message, saying:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The surprising announcement garnered massive attention from the people, and within seconds, Tiger Woods’ love life became the talk of the town. Previously, the 15-time Major winner was in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman but they broke up in 2022. As per US Magazine, Vanessa and Woods have been together since Thanksgiving of 2024.

