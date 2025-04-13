Ex-PGA Tour pro shares Bryson DeChambeau's night routine before final round of the 2025 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau had a unique way of preparing for his final round of The Masters, as shared by CBS Sports golf reporter and former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost. DeChambeau entered the final round of The Masters two shots behind Rory McIlroy, and finds himself three shots back as of this writing despite initially reversing that deficit after the first two holes.

Knost revealed on X that DeChambeau took a walk yesterday evening in the neighborhood of his rental house. He stumbled upon a group of patrons putting on a backyard putting green in the neighborhood and stopped by to putt with them for a little bit.

"What do you do the night before the final round of the @TheMasters when you have a chance to win??? Well if you’re @brysondech you do some night putting with complete strangers! Thx @Jeremy_Roenick for sharing this awesome story," Knost posted on X, featuring a photo of DeChambeau with one of the patrons on Saturday night.

Safe to say Bryson DeChambeau made those patrons' weekend at Augusta National. It's not to often that one of the best golfers in the world stumbles into your backyard the night before he's in the final pairing at The Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau aims to capture first green jacket, third major title on Sunday

Bryson DeChambeau at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau has the chance to capture his first green jacket at Augusta National on Sunday. The LIV Golf star won his two major titles at the U.S. Open in both 2020 and 2024.

DeChambeau played well in the first three major championships in 2024. He finished tied for sixth at The Masters last year, which was his best finish of his career at Augusta National.

DeChambeau then finished in solo second place at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, one shot behind winner Xander Schauffele. In the final round, he fired a seven-under-par 64, but came up just shot in his pursuit of Schauffele.

The 31-year-old won his second U.S. Open title last June at the iconic Pinehurst No. 2, narrowly besting Rory McIlroy. McIlroy had a two shot lead with four holes to play in the final round, but made bogey on three of the final four holes to lose by a shot. He missed two putts inside of four feet on the last three holes.

DeChambeau made a remarkable sand save on the final hole to make par and claim the title. The two are paired together in the final round of The Masters in what is set to be a rematch for the ages.

Both DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy will aim to leave Augusta National with their first green jacket as the sun sets on Sunday evening.

