Ex-Pro golfer in jail as a suspect in $150,000 fraud at California golf club

A former golf pro has been arrested in connection with a major embezzlement case involving nearly $150,000 at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton, California.

According to a report from Golf Week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in November 2024 after the club reported a significant financial discrepancy. During the investigation, detectives uncovered approximately $147,000 in missing cash deposits made between 2022 and 2024.

Authorities identified 44-year-old Mykal Parsons as the suspect. At the time of the alleged embezzlement, Parsons worked as a professional at Elkhorn Golf Club. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody by property crimes detectives on May 8. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of grand theft and embezzlement.

Parsons' arrest came on the same day as Joseph Smith, the former executive director of First Tee of San Joaquin, who is facing accusations of embezzling $90,000 from the youth-focused nonprofit based in Stockton. As of May 23, officials had not confirmed whether the two cases are connected. Sheriff’s spokesperson Heather Brent said no link could yet be verified.

“This case represents a significant breach of trust, and our office is committed to holding those who exploit their positions for personal gain accountable. We will pursue justice to ensure the victims are heard and restitution is sought," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas via Golf Week.

Parsons appeared in court on May 21 and is set to return on June 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Department 8C.

Other high-profile arrest in the golf world

Scottie Scheffler was arrested in 2024 outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, during the PGA Championship. He faced multiple charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals.

The arrest occurred as Scottie Scheffler attempted to enter the tournament venue amid an ongoing investigation of a fatal traffic accident nearby. However, after a review of the case, all charges were dropped later that month due to procedural errors, notably the arresting officer’s failure to activate his body camera. Scottie Scheffler described the incident as a “big misunderstanding.”

Despite the arrest, Scottie Scheffler finished tied for 8th place at that year’s PGA Championship. In 2025, he won his third career major at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

In a separate case, Canada's Michael Wilson was arrested in 2017 for impaired driving after being found behind the wheel while intoxicated.

