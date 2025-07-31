Ex-US captain explains the process Keegan Bradley will have to undergo while making Ryder Cup picks

Former Team USA captain Davis Love III recently talked about the Ryder Cup selection process. Keegan Bradley takes charge of Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup. At just 39, he is the youngest U.S. captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.Davis Love III offered an inside look at how the selection process works, especially when it comes to the six captain’s picks. According to the former World No. 2 golfer, Bradley will have to carefully select his team, not just based on how players are performing, but also on how well they pair up with others.Speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Love said the decisions aren’t always as straightforward as picking the top-performing players. He said:&quot;As a captain or as an assistant captain, we go a lot, a lot farther down the list than people think, because we're not really picking, not really picking necessarily who's the hottest player.&quot;According to Love, while recent form does influence certain picks, such as Rickie Fowler in 2010 or Scottie Scheffler before the 2021 Ryder Cup, captains typically prioritize how players fit into team dynamics. That includes identifying strong pairings and gauging compatibility.&quot;Generally, you're picking for pairings. That's where I look at a guy like Keegan Bradley. If I'm thinking Keegan Bradley, I don't think, how's he playing, because I know that. I think, who do I put him with?&quot; Love explained.Love noted that even players further down the points list, like Lucas Glover or Wyndham Clark, remain in consideration if they suit team needs. He added that captains and their assistants track this throughout the season, looking at both stats and how players perform in different situations.Bradley will announce his six captain’s picks after the 2025 TOUR Championship. The top six players in Ryder Cup points through the BMW Championship on August 17 will automatically qualify for Team USA.Meanwhile, Team Europe’s qualification will run until August 24, with six players chosen from a single points list and the remaining six picked by captain Luke Donald, who returns after leading Europe to victory in 2023.As the event draws closer, all eyes will be on Bradley to see how he balances form, experience, and team chemistry in building a squad ready to take on Europe at Bethpage Black this September.Keegan Bradley takes charge as 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain in unexpected moveKeegan Bradley has been named the captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, a surprising pick by the PGA of America. While Bradley brings competitive experience, he has never served as a captain or assistant in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup before.Bradley has eight PGA Tour wins and has played in two Ryder Cups, in 2012 and 2014, with a record of 4 wins and 3 losses. He also played in the 2013 Presidents Cup, where he went 2-2-1. Speaking to the PGA Tour website, he expressed his excitement about leading the team to Bethpage Black.“I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York,” Keegan Bradley said.“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators,&quot; he added.This opportunity comes after a controversial moment in his career. In 2023, Keegan Bradley was left off the U.S. Ryder Cup team despite finishing 11th in the points standings, ahead of picks like Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. He later admitted he never unpacked his suitcase from the 2014 Ryder Cup, where he last competed.Bradley’s captainship signals a departure from the PGA of America’s traditional selection process. Bradley is both younger and less experienced than recent captains Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, and Davis Love III, who all spent at least one Ryder Cup as an assistant captain.Keegan Bradley’s return to the Ryder Cup will be special. He spent his college days playing at Bethpage Black while attending St. John’s University in New York. Now, more than a decade later, he will come back not as a player, but as captain. His appointment marks a break from tradition. Unlike previous captains like Zach Johnson and Davis Love III, who had experience in leadership roles, Bradley is stepping in without prior involvement on the leadership side.