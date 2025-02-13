Golf fans worldwide are buzzing after LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil expressed optimism about a potential deal between the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the PGA Tour. With reports suggesting that the PIF could acquire a 6% stake in PGA Tour Enterprises, supporters and critics alike are voicing their opinions on what this could mean for the sport.

A fan wrote:

"Excited to see what they come up with"

For many, this deal represents a long-overdue resolution to the ongoing divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. One fan called for the return of the LIV players to the PGA.

"Just bring the LIV players to the PGA that’s all we want," wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter)

Another fan stressed on the fact that he likes the golf format used by the LIV.

"I like LIV; the team format and the focus on worldwide golf rather than USA based is best for the sport."

Here are a few more reactions from golf fans:

The potential deal has garnered attention from various stakeholders in the golf community. Notably, former U.S. President Donald Trump has met with key figures from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, including PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to facilitate a resolution. Despite these positive developments, challenges remain.

The U.S. Department of Justice is closely monitoring the negotiations due to antitrust concerns, which could delay the finalization of any agreement. Golf legend Tiger Woods has acknowledged these legal hurdles, expressing a desire for a quicker resolution while recognizing the complexities involved.

The proposed partnership between the PIF and the PGA Tour is seen by many as a potential turning point for professional golf. By combining resources and aligning interests, this collaboration could pave the way for new opportunities and a more unified future for the sport.

While the debate rages on, one thing is clear, this potential partnership is shaping up to be one of the biggest developments in modern golf.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil speaks on Greg Norman’s exit

LIV Golf’s new CEO, Scott O’Neil, has addressed Greg Norman’s departure as the league’s commissioner. Speaking to reporters, O’Neil acknowledged Norman’s role in launching LIV Golf and confirmed that the Australian legend still has a place in the organization.

“Greg is an icon. He is a friend. He is the reason I’m here today. I spent quite a bit of time with him in my 30-day lead-up to this role and every day since engaging, asking questions and learning, and I hope that he is part of LIV forever.” O'Neil told the media ahead of LIV Golf in Adelaide. (0:45-1:03)

Norman, a two-time major winner, led LIV Golf since its inception in 2022. Under his leadership, the Saudi-backed tour signed top players, introduced a team format, and challenged traditional golf structures. However, this season, LIV made leadership changes, bringing in O’Neil, a respected sports and entertainment executive.

