Exemption saves Phil Mickelson, but 14 LIV Golf stars face uncertain future after Introduction of 'new rules'

Saudi-backed LIV Golf League is set to introduce new rules by the end of the second season in 2023. Reportedly, a number of LIV golfers might lose their place in the league.

As per a report in Sports Illustrated, the Sauid-backed league is set to introduce a new relegation system by the end of the 2023 season. According to the new rules, four players who end up at the bottom of the points table standings will be relegated.

The golfers who will be released after the end of the season will be referred to as 'free agents'. Also, the golfers who end up being between the 25th and 44th position on the standings will be in the 'open zone'. These golfers can either be drafted to a new team or be axed from the league for the 2024 season.

Talor Gooch at Liv Golf Adelaide: Day 3 (via Getty Images)

An undisclosed LIV Golf executive spoke with Sports Illustrated and explained the introduction of the new relegation rules.

"In the same way that we've got jeopardy at the bottom end, where the bottom four get relegated, we wanted to make sure that there was the opportunity to control your own destiny at the top end," the executive said.

"So, no matter how you got here, how you qualified or who you are, if you finished in the top 24 you're definitely coming back next year," the executive added.

Who are at risk of being relegated from the LIV Golf?

If the tournament ends right away, the four players to be relegated would be Bernd Wiesberger, Chase Koepka, James Piot, and Sihwan Kim. But there are still six tournaments left this season, so they can make up for the loss and at least finish in the top 44 standings.

But some star golfers like Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel are at risk of being axed from the Saudi-backed LIV golf league.

Although after the seven LIV golf events, these 14 players are at high risk of being axed by the end of the 2023 season.

Eugenio Chaccara Paul Casey Matt Jones Andy Ogeltree Charl Schwartzel Sam Horsfield David Puig Marc Leishman Graeme McDowell Thomas Pieters Richard Bland Laurie Canter Abraham Ancer Jediah Morgan

Since the 14 captains are exempted from this rule, players like Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, and Phil Mickelson (since they currently stand between 24th and 44th) would be happy that can come back to the league next season.

Which golfers are exempt from the LIV Golf's new relegation rules?

LIV Golf has a roster of 48 golfers divided into 12 teams. There are 14 team captains who are totally exempted from this new rule. Their names are:

Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Henrik Stenson Bryson DeChambeau Sergio Garcia Dustin Johnson Martin Kaymer Brooks Koepka Phil Mickelson Kevin Na Joaquin Niemann Louis Oosthuizen Cameron Smith Bubba Watson

Other than them, Talor Gooch, who is currently at the top of the standings with 96 points, is expected to end up in the top 24 and may not be relegated. He is followed by Branden Grace, who might also end up in the top 24 standings and may also be exempted.

Poll : 0 votes