Exploring the $131 million prize purse for the 2025 LPGA Tour season

The LPGA Tour announced its official schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday, November 20. The tour will play 35 tournaments, with a total purse of more than $131 million.

The 2025 LPGA Tour season will begin in late January, with the annual Tournament of Champions, and conclude in November with the Tour Championship. The schedule includes 33 official tournaments and two unofficial events (the International Crown and the Grant Thornton Invitational).

Expand Tweet

Trending

The non-major events have a combined purse of $83 million, while the major championships have a purse of $47 million. The highest purse on the LPGA Tour season will once again be the US Women's Open at $12 million.

The total purse of $131 million represents an increase of $62 million over the past four years. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said (via LPGA TOur news service):

"The 2024 season was another year of historic growth for the LPGA Tour, and with this 2025 schedule we will continue to improve on that growth ... We’re excited to see even more thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for our partners, athletes and fans worldwide as we continue to celebrate and support the remarkable journey of women’s golf in our 75th year.”

LPGA Tour 2025 Tournaments and Prizes

Below is the official LPGA Tour schedule for the 2025 season:

Jan. 30- Feb. 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions ($2.0M)

Feb. 6-9: Founders Cup ($2.0M)

Feb. 20-23: Honda LPGA Thailand ($1.7M)

Feb. 27-March 2: HSBC Women’s World Championship ($2.4M)

March 6-9: Blue Bay LPGA ($2.5M)

March 20-23: FIR HILLS Seri Pak Championship ($2.0M)

March 27-30: Ford Championship ($2.25M)

April 2-6T-Mobile Match Play ($2M)

April 17-20: JM Eagle LA Championship ($3.75M)

April 24-27: The Chevron Championship ($7.90M)

May 1-4: Black Desert Championship ($3M)

May 8-11: Mizuho Americas Open ($3M)

May 22-25: Riviera Maya Open ($2.5M)

May 29-June 1: U.S. Women’s Open ($12M)

June 6-8: ShopRite LPGA Classic ($1.75M)

June 12-15: Meijer LPGA Classic ($3M)

June 19-22; KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ($10.4M)

June 26-29: Dow Championship ($3.3M)

July 10-13: Amundi Evian Championship ($8.0M)

July 24-27: ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open ($2.0M)

July 31- Aug. 3: AIG Women’s Open ($9.5M)

Aug. 14-17: The Standard Portland Classic ($2.0M)

Aug. 21-24: CPKC Women’s Open ($2.6M)

Aug. 28-31: FM Global Championship ($4.1M)

Sept. 11-14: Kroger Queen City Championship ($2M)

Sept. 19-21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ($3M)

Oct. 1-4: LOTTE Championship ($3M)

Oct. 9-12: Buick LPGA Shanghai (2.2M)

Oct. 16-19: BMW Ladies Championship ($2.3M)

Oct. 23-26: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown ($2M)

Oct. 30-Nov. 2: Maybank Championship ($3M)

Nov. 6-9: TOTO Japan Classic ($2.1M)

Nov. 13-16: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge ($3.25M)

Nov. 20-23: CME Group Tour Championship ($11M)

Dec. 12-14: Grant Thornton Invitational ($2M)

This season marks the 75th anniversary of the circuit, making it the longest-running women's professional sports organization in the world. The anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback