The 2023 PGA Tour Player Impact Program results are out, and Rory McIlroy has edged out Tiger Woods to win the top spot and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. The PIP is awarded to players who have the biggest positive impact on the PGA Tour's business.

The PIP was first introduced in 2020-21, and since then has been awarded to Tiger Woods. However, McIlroy has dethroned Woods for the top spot this year. Rory McIlroy drove the most engagement for the PGA Tour this season. Jason Gore, the Tour’s executive vice president and Chief Player Officer, wrote in a memo, according to GolfWeek:

“The scoring model for the program is intended to be as objective as possible with the goal of quantifying the impact each player has on the PGA Tour."

McIlroy finished in first place, with a cash prize of $15 million. Tiger Woods came second, earning $12 million. After a fantastic season, Jon Rahm took third place, winning a cash prize of $9 million.

Full list of PGA Tour PIP winners headlined by Rory McIlroy

Following is the list of the top 20 winners of the PIP by the PGA Tour, headlined by Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm:

Rory McIlroy — $15 million Tiger Woods — $12 million Jon Rahm — $9 million Jordan Spieth — $7.5 million Scottie Scheffler — $6 million Rickie Fowler — $5.5 million Viktor Hovland — $5 million Justin Thomas — $5 million Tommy Fleetwood — $5 million Max Homa — $5 million Xander Schauffele — $3 million Jason Day — $3 million Tony Finau — $3 million Collin Morikawa — $3 million Matt Fitzpatrick — $3 million Wyndham Clark — $2 million Cameron Young — $2 million Justin Rose — $2 million Patrick Cantlay — $2 million Brian Harman — $2 million

Until this year, the prize purse was $100 million paid to 20 players. The PGA Tour announced that for the upcoming year, the PIP will be reduced to $50 million and paid to the top 10 players. The other 50 million will be reallocated to the FedEx Cup bonus, Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and other tournaments.