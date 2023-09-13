Exploring Tiger Woods' longest drive and his 5 best driving average seasons

Tiger Woods is a legendary golfer who has one of the best driving averages on the PGA Tour. Woods has been playing the sport for several decades now and has dominated every major aspect of it. He's one of the most succesfull golfers of all time and his driving ability has been a key factor in his success.

Woods' driving ability makes his game visually pleasing. The prominent golfer can average over 300 yards regularly and has scored one of the longest drives in PGA Tour history.

Tiger Woods' longest recorded drive in a PGA Tour event was 498 yards during the 2002 Mercedes Championship. This drive was possible due to the favourable conditions on the golf course situated in Kapalua, Hawaii.

However, his record-breaking drive at the Mercedes Champioship wasn't a rarity as Tiger Woods is known for his driving average. The 47-year-old turned pro in 1996 and since then, he has been averaging more than 290 yards per season. Below is a list of his five best driving average seasons:

2004-05 (316.1 yards) 2021-22 (309.5 yards) 2005-06 (306.4 yards) 2017-18 (303.4 yards) 2006-07 (302.4 yards)

Tiger Woods ranks third in the list of longest drives ever

There have been many talented golfers who have the unreal ability to drive the ball at massive speeds and great distances. Tiger Woods has safely established himself as the best in that list and ranks third in the list of longest drives ever in professional golf.

His 498-yarder at the Mercedes Championship is the third longest drive ever in golfing history. The first spot is comfortably taken by Carl Cooper, who hit the longest drive in PGA Tour history, covering a distance of 787 yards during the 1992 Texas Open.

Cooper achieved a remarkable feat that has not been broken yet. In comparision, Mike Austin ranks second in the list for longest drive ever teeing off for 515 yards at the 1974 National Seniors Open Championship.