Exploring Top 5 all-time golfers with exactly two Major titles ft. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and Dustin Johnson

Winning Major titles in golf is not an easy task. It takes ultimate dedication, skills and a strong temprament in order to stay ahead of the field featuring some of the best golfers in the world. Players often excel in harsh conditions, take on some of the toughest courses in the world and keep cool during intense playoffs to win these Major championships.

There are four Major championships in a golf season: The Augusta Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the British Open. Winning a Major once is considered a feat in itself, but winning multiple times sets golfers apart from the rest of the field.

Here are the top 5 golfers who have won exactly 2 Majors during their careers.

Top 5 all time golfers who have won exactly two Major titles

Zach Johnson

Major titles won: 2007 Masters Tournament, 2015 Open Championship

Zach Johnson turned pro in 1998 and has since then been a force to be reckoned with. Johnson has won a total of 26 professional golf tournaments, including 12 on the PGA Tour.

He won the 2007 Masters tournament by beating Tiger Woods, Retief Goosen and Rory Sabbatini by two strokes. In 2015, Johnson won the Open Championship after beating Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Lieshman in a four-hole playoff, becoming only the sixth golfer to win at both Augusta and St. Andrews.

Zach Johnson has won the Sony Hawaii Open, the John Deere Classic and the AT&T Classic among others. He most recently captained the US team at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Dustin Johnson

Major titles won: 2016 US Open, 2020 Masters Tournament

Dustin Johnson first turned pro in 2007, coming to be known as one of the most powerful hitters in the game. With 30 professional wins, of which 24 are on the PGA Tour, Johnson made the switch to the LIV Golf series two years ago.

Johnson won the 2016 US Open ahead of Shane Lowry, Scott Piercy and Jim Furyk. However, the win was not without controversy due to the 'accidental' movement of his ball.

In 2020, Dustin Johnson won the Masters and also set the record for the lowest recorded score of the tournament of 20 under par total of 268. He has also finished second at the other two Major championships.

Ben Crenshaw

Major titles won: 1984 Masters, 1995 Masters

Ben Crenshaw is a retired American pro golfer. Over his entire career, he has achieved 30 pro victories, of which 19 were on the PGA Tour. Both of his Major titles came at the Masters, almost a decade apart.

Crenshaw finally won his first Major in 1984, after five runner-up finishes at Major tournaments. He won his second Major title in 1995, once again at the Masters.

Crenshaw also captained the 1999 Ryder Cup team and won tournaments such as the Byron Nelson Golf Classic, the Phoenix Open and the Hawaiian Open.

Johnny Miller

Major titles won: 1973 US Open, 1976 Open Championship

Johnny Miller, considered to be one of the best golfers of the 1970s, won his two Major titles three years apart. He turned pro in 1969, winning his first title four years later at the US Open. Miller won the Open Championship in 1976.

Miller did not win the Masters Tournament, despite finishing as a runner-up three times.

Greg Norman

Major titles won: 1986 Open Championship, 1993 Open Championship

After turning pro in 1976, Greg Norman went on to become one of the most accomplished golfers in the world. He recorded 88 professional victories, including 20 on the PGA Tour along with 2 Major titles.

Norman won the 1986 Open Championship at Turnberry, shooting a score of 63 on day 1, the lowest ever score recorded in an Open round. In 1993, he beat Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Corey Pavin to win his second and last Major title.

In 2021, Greg Norman was announced as the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which started the LIV Golf Series.