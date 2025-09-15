“Exposing some of the worst” - Phil Mickelson blasts 'disgusting' remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Phil Mickelson has called out the remarks in support of Charlie Kirk's recent assassination. The ace golfer recently wrote that the support in favor of the shooter has opened his eyes to both sides of extremism. He added that the recent developments have shaken his belief in people.

On Wednesday, September 10, Charlie Kirk was shot dead while attending the TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The 22-year-old student Tyler Robinson was arrested as a suspect for murder.

Following the assassination, various reactions poured out on social media. While most people condemned the act, several supported it citing Kirk's past controversial remarks. Oxford Union's new president-elect of the debating society, George Abaraonye, also came forward in support of the assassination. This did not sit well with Phil Mickelson, who slammed him and other supporters for celebrating a murder.

"The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling behavior has opened my eyes to a side of extremism with a moral superiority complex that has also shaken my belief in people in general. I hope they are held accountable for their disgusting rhetoric."

Phil Mickelson and other stars react to Charlie Kirk's assassination

Charlie Kirk's death brought several reactions from popular names all over the world. Phil Mickelson said he was 'gutted by the atrocity' and called it an attack on free speech.

"Open debate is healthy and essential," he wrote. "Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome.

Ex-LIV golfer Anthony Kim also posted several tweets on Kirk's death. The popular golfer called out the people celebrating the murder and has been naming them.

Dr. Phil expressed his condolences to Kirk's family.

"Charlie Kirk, husband, father, friend, American, has been assassinated. His spirit, passion and message will live on. Prayers for his soul and his wife and children," he wrote on X.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also reacted to the incident.

"Thank you for your strong witness for Christ @charliekirk11 . Thank you for pursuing truth and leading your family as a husband and father. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen," he wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel also called out the murder and referred to it as 'horrible and monstrous'.

