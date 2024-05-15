“F****** Christ” – When Brooks Koepka lost his cool watching Bryson DeChambeau at the 2021 PGA Championship

At the 2021 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau did not appear to have the strongest of relationships. Now, they're both on LIV Golf and seem to have no issues with one another, but there was some strong tension between them three years ago, and it leaked into an interview with Koepka.

Koepka was asked about the golf course being particularly difficult and his ability to persevere through it and score nicely in that round. He began to answer before DeChambeau walked by.

Via TalkSport, he said:

"Sometimes, um ... I lost my train of thought, hearing that b******t” Koepka said. “F*****g Christ.”

He also paired it with an intense roll of his eyes, so the disdain for DeChambeau was as plain as could be. When he finally recovered from it, reporters noted that the footage might get out. Koepka said he "wouldn't even care" if anyone saw it.

Prior to the interview going off the rails, he had admitted to some struggles on the greens:

"I didn't putt well, but I don't think any of the guys were going to putt well with this wind," he said. "It's very tough. I don't know what the other guys have said, I just found it difficult to read sometimes."

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship that year, shooting six under par. Tied for second was Koepka, who shot four under alongside Louis Oosthuizen. All three are now on LIV Golf. DeChambeau, who is as well, finished T38.

That wasn't the only instance of the their issues, though. There was a social media spat after DeChambeau mocked Koepka's appearance, and the two went back and forth with one another. The inciting incident came on a Twitch stream the year prior.

Via People, DeChambeau said:

"Yeah, I weigh more than him right now. Considerably more," DeChambeau said. "Did you see the [ESPN] Body Issue? He didn't have any abs. I have abs."

Three years later, there seems to be no more conflict between two of the brightest stars on LIV Golf.

Will Bryson DeChambeau or Brooks Koepka win the 2024 PGA Championship?

Just like they did three years ago, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will compete against one another for the PGA Championship crown at Valhalla, beginning this Thursday, May 16.

Brooks Koepka has good odds of repeating at the PGA Championship

This time, much like the past two years, they will both be competing for LIV Golf. Brooks Koepka won the Major tournament in 2023 as a member of the rebel tour. DeChambeau hasn't won this one yet.

According to the odds provided by CBS Sports, Koepka is by far LIV's best chance at winning. He, the reigning champion, has the third-best odds of winning it again. He's behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau is +2500, so he's not terribly far off. That's similar odds to Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, and Wyndham Clark. It wouldn't be a surprise to see DeChambeau break through and finally add the PGA Championship to his list of Major trophies.