“F*** it, do whatever you want to do” – A frustrated Rory McIlroy caught lashing out over the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger

The second season of Netflix's 'Full Swing' is now out, and fans can witness Rory McIlroy speaking at full length about LIV Golf and his opinion on the ongoing situation. In the candid interview, he lashed out at the merger of the rival circuits, citing that the players were barely informed about it.

After the immense success of the first season, Netflix released the much-anticipated Season 2 of the golf docu-series on Wednesday, March 6. In the second episode, McIlroy expressed that he was confused and angry about the PGA Tour's merger with PIF.

The Northern Irishman and other PGA Tour players were at the RBC Canadian Open when the shocking merger was announced. When the news broke, he was caught off guard and was recorded by the Netflix camera following him.

"I am almost at the point of like ‘f*** it, do whatever you want to do," he said, as per talk Sport.

The reaction came after McIlroy said he was fed up with being dragged into the LIV-PGA Tour controversy. Earlier in the episode, he talked about having little or no information before the PGA Tour made such a big decision suddenly.

"There is a palpable vibe of confusion and anger because we have very little information apart from we have entered an agreement. I don't know what that agreement is going to evolve," he said on the merger.

In the episode, the four-time Major champion also shared his belief in the game of golf.

"Golf, with what happened with LIV last year, and sort of with what's happening, I have a pretty strong conviction of what I think professional golf should be, what it should look like, how competitive it should be, and I want to stand up for that," he added further.

What's next on Rory McIlroy's schedule?

Rory McIlroy is currently in Orlando, Florida for the Arnold Palmer Invitational that is set to begin on Thursday, March 7. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature event of the season and will have a purse size of $20 million, with the winner receiving $4 million.

