“F**k these greens!” – Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm have big hot-mic moments on Day 2 of LIV Golf Las Vegas

Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton had a hot mic moment during the second round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas after they missed their respective putts.
Rahm carded 7-under-63 in the second round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas and was placed third after two rounds. On the par-4, 17th hole, he was just a few putts away from making his eighth birdie of the day. While it looked like an easy putt, the ball deflected to the left, just a few inches away from the hole.
Frustrated with what happened, Rahm said:
"How is that f**king possible man?!!!"
Rahm's teammate Hatton also went through similar situations on the same hole. He had a chance to make a birdie with his brilliant putt attempt, but the ball deflected to the right just before the cup.
The 32-year-old Englishman was baffled by this and vented his anger with an expletive, which was caught on the mic.
"So many times….. F**K these greens," he said.
When will Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm tee off at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, round 3?
Tyrrell Hatton is grouped with David Puig and Andy Ogletree for the final round of LIV Golf Las Vegas and will tee off from the first hole. Jon Rahm is grouped with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau and will begin the third round from the fourth tee on Saturday.
Here are all the groups for the final round of LIV Golf Las Vegas:
Hole No. 1:
- Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau
Hole No. 1: 9:35 am
- Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, and Matthew Wolff
Hole No. 2: 9:46 am
- Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, and Talor Gooch
Hole No. 3: 9:35 am
- Jinichiro Kozuma, Laurie Canter, and Cameron Smith
Hole No. 4: 9:35 am
- David Puig, Tyrrell Hatton, and Andy Ogletree
Hole No. 17: 9:35 am
- Branden Grace, Richard Bland, and Joaquin Niemann
Hole No. 16: 9:35 am
- Henrik Stenson, Lucas Herbert, and Thomas Pieters
Hole No. 5: 9:35 am
- Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Adrian Meronk
Hole No. 6: 9:35 am
- Pat Perez, Anirban Lahiri, and Sebastian Muñoz
Hole No. 7: 9:35 am
- Caleb Surratt, Marc Leishman, and Graeme McDowell
Hole No. 8: 9:35 am
- Phil Mickelson, Eugenio Chacarra, and Harold Varner III
Hole No. 9: 9:35 am
- Sergio Garcia, Kieran Vincent, and Cameron Tringale
Hole No. 10: 9:35 am
- Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, and Patrick Reed
Hole No. 11: 9:35 am
- Kalle Samooja, Dean Burmester, and Charles Howell III
Hole No. 12: 9:35 am
- Mito Pereira, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter
Hole No. 13: 9:35 am
- Sam Horsfield, Brendan Steele, and Matt Jones
Hole No. 14: 9:35 am
- Charl Schwartzel, Scott Vincent, and Danny Lee
Hole No. 15: 9:35 am
- Hudson Swafford, Carlos Ortiz, and Martin Kaymer