“F**k these greens!” – Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm have big hot-mic moments on Day 2 of LIV Golf Las Vegas

Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton had a hot mic moment during the second round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas after they missed their respective putts.

Rahm carded 7-under-63 in the second round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas and was placed third after two rounds. On the par-4, 17th hole, he was just a few putts away from making his eighth birdie of the day. While it looked like an easy putt, the ball deflected to the left, just a few inches away from the hole.

Frustrated with what happened, Rahm said:

"How is that f**king possible man?!!!"

Expand Tweet

Rahm's teammate Hatton also went through similar situations on the same hole. He had a chance to make a birdie with his brilliant putt attempt, but the ball deflected to the right just before the cup.

The 32-year-old Englishman was baffled by this and vented his anger with an expletive, which was caught on the mic.

"So many times….. F**K these greens," he said.

Expand Tweet

When will Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm tee off at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, round 3?

Tyrrell Hatton is grouped with David Puig and Andy Ogletree for the final round of LIV Golf Las Vegas and will tee off from the first hole. Jon Rahm is grouped with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau and will begin the third round from the fourth tee on Saturday.

Here are all the groups for the final round of LIV Golf Las Vegas:

Hole No. 1:

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau

Hole No. 1: 9:35 am

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, and Matthew Wolff

Hole No. 2: 9:46 am

Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, and Talor Gooch

Hole No. 3: 9:35 am

Jinichiro Kozuma, Laurie Canter, and Cameron Smith

Hole No. 4: 9:35 am

David Puig, Tyrrell Hatton, and Andy Ogletree

Hole No. 17: 9:35 am

Branden Grace, Richard Bland, and Joaquin Niemann

Hole No. 16: 9:35 am

Henrik Stenson, Lucas Herbert, and Thomas Pieters

Hole No. 5: 9:35 am

Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Adrian Meronk

Hole No. 6: 9:35 am

Pat Perez, Anirban Lahiri, and Sebastian Muñoz

Hole No. 7: 9:35 am

Caleb Surratt, Marc Leishman, and Graeme McDowell

Hole No. 8: 9:35 am

Phil Mickelson, Eugenio Chacarra, and Harold Varner III

Hole No. 9: 9:35 am

Sergio Garcia, Kieran Vincent, and Cameron Tringale

Hole No. 10: 9:35 am

Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, and Patrick Reed

Hole No. 11: 9:35 am

Kalle Samooja, Dean Burmester, and Charles Howell III

Hole No. 12: 9:35 am

Mito Pereira, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter

Hole No. 13: 9:35 am

Sam Horsfield, Brendan Steele, and Matt Jones

Hole No. 14: 9:35 am

Charl Schwartzel, Scott Vincent, and Danny Lee

Hole No. 15: 9:35 am

Hudson Swafford, Carlos Ortiz, and Martin Kaymer