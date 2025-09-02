  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "F**k off" - When Tyrrell Hatton hilariously claimed he'd beat Jon Rahm in a 'swearing' match at Ryder Cup 

"F**k off" - When Tyrrell Hatton hilariously claimed he'd beat Jon Rahm in a 'swearing' match at Ryder Cup 

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Sep 02, 2025 11:27 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm - Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton hilariously claimed in 2023 that he would beat Jon Rahm in a swearing match at the Ryder Cup. Hatton and Rahm will both play at the 2025 Ryder Cup, and before the patriotic tournament, an old video surfaced on social media.

Ad

A video was shared by Flushing IT from a press conference, where Hatton was asked who would win in a swear-off between him and Rahm. In response, Hatton said:

“I’ve got everyone covered. Anytime of day, anywhere. Doesn’t matter what we’re doing, I’m swearing.”

The reporter again asked what the scenario was, then Hatton replied:

“F**k off”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hatton showed up in three Ryder Cups, and those were in the 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions. Hatton was one of the automatic qualifiers in the 2025 Ryder Cup European team, and the golfer's Ryder Cup record was 5-4-2.

Apart from Hatton, the other automatic qualifiers were Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Rasmus Højgaard. The six captain's picks were Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Ad

Jon Rahm shared his intentions about the upcoming Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm shared his feelings about playing at the 2025 Ryder Cup, which will take place in September at the Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA. Rahm previously played the 2018, 2020, and 2023 Ryder Cups and made a huge contribution in his last Ryder Cup appearance when Europe won against the USA. Recently, before playing the upcoming Ryder Cup, Rahm shared his thoughts. He wrote ( via ASAP Sports):

Ad
“It's a different feeling. I did not think I was going to be as emotional as I feel right now being picked, even though Luke called me and told me a few days ago. It's going to be special. You know, it's going to be special. I cannot wait to be in Bethpage. New Yorkers are going to be incredible fans. It's going to be difficult for us. But I'm looking forward to hopefully having a better show than the last time we did in the U.S.”
Ad
He continued, “It's difficult to explain. I think the biggest challenge for most of us, like Shane said, the Ryder Cup in Whistling was a little different during COVID, right. So the environment might be the biggest challenge but it can be used to your advantage.In my experience, New Yorker fans can actually be quite fun. They are very funny, very creative. So if you approach it with the right mindset, I think it can be a really, really fun week. Stressful, yes, but it could be very productive.”

Rahm got selected in the 2025 Ryder Cup team as one of the captain's picks and was picked by Luke Donald. His Ryder Cup record until now was 6-3-3.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications