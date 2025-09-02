"F**k off" - When Tyrrell Hatton hilariously claimed he'd beat Jon Rahm in a 'swearing' match at Ryder Cup 

Tyrrell Hatton hilariously claimed in 2023 that he would beat Jon Rahm in a swearing match at the Ryder Cup. Hatton and Rahm will both play at the 2025 Ryder Cup, and before the patriotic tournament, an old video surfaced on social media.A video was shared by Flushing IT from a press conference, where Hatton was asked who would win in a swear-off between him and Rahm. In response, Hatton said:“I’ve got everyone covered. Anytime of day, anywhere. Doesn’t matter what we’re doing, I’m swearing.”The reporter again asked what the scenario was, then Hatton replied:“F**k off”Hatton showed up in three Ryder Cups, and those were in the 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions. Hatton was one of the automatic qualifiers in the 2025 Ryder Cup European team, and the golfer's Ryder Cup record was 5-4-2.Apart from Hatton, the other automatic qualifiers were Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Rasmus Højgaard. The six captain's picks were Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.Jon Rahm shared his intentions about the upcoming Ryder Cup Jon Rahm shared his feelings about playing at the 2025 Ryder Cup, which will take place in September at the Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA. Rahm previously played the 2018, 2020, and 2023 Ryder Cups and made a huge contribution in his last Ryder Cup appearance when Europe won against the USA. Recently, before playing the upcoming Ryder Cup, Rahm shared his thoughts. He wrote ( via ASAP Sports):“It's a different feeling. I did not think I was going to be as emotional as I feel right now being picked, even though Luke called me and told me a few days ago. It's going to be special. You know, it's going to be special. I cannot wait to be in Bethpage. New Yorkers are going to be incredible fans. It's going to be difficult for us. But I'm looking forward to hopefully having a better show than the last time we did in the U.S.”He continued, “It's difficult to explain. I think the biggest challenge for most of us, like Shane said, the Ryder Cup in Whistling was a little different during COVID, right. So the environment might be the biggest challenge but it can be used to your advantage.In my experience, New Yorker fans can actually be quite fun. They are very funny, very creative. So if you approach it with the right mindset, I think it can be a really, really fun week. Stressful, yes, but it could be very productive.”Rahm got selected in the 2025 Ryder Cup team as one of the captain's picks and was picked by Luke Donald. His Ryder Cup record until now was 6-3-3.