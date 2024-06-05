“F*** who knows!” – Tyrrell Hatton loses his golf clubs while flying alongside fellow LIV Golf stars

Tyrrell Hatton found himself without golf clubs ahead of LIV Golf Houston due to the mismanagement of flight officials. What's worse was that he wasn't the only one who had to face this issue.

Tyrrell Hatton and a few other players on the Saudi-backed circuit reached Houston on Tuesday, June 4, ahead of the eighth event on the league's calendar, which commences on Friday, June 7. However, upon arriving, they found out that their club didn't travel with them.

On Tuesday, Majesticks GC posted a clip on X where the team's co-captain, Ian Poulter, asked Tyrrell Hatton about the whereabouts of his golf clubs. The Legion XIII player smiles and says,

"F*** who knows!"

Poulter replied that the clubs were probably back in London. Following Hatton, he asked the same question to Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood. Considering their clubs were still at Heathrow Airport, they seemed a bit worried in the clip.

A day earlier, Poulter took to Instagram to criticize British Airways for their mismanagement. In his Instagram story, he shared that he checked the bag nearly two and a half hours before the flight. However, despite this, he found out via email from British Airways that his clubs were still in London. He further added that he learned about this nearly three hours into the flight.

Will Tyrrell Hatton contend at the US Open?

Tyrrell Hatton during the 2023 US Open

Tyrrell Hatton is set to compete at the US Open 2024, which will be played at Pinehurst from June 13 to 16. He is one of the twelve LIV Golf players in the field for the season's third major championship.

Hatton has qualified for the US Open via two exemptions: first, by qualifying for the 2023 Tour Championship, and second, by being inside the top 60 of the OWGR as of May 20.

The 32-year-old Englishman has made seven starts at the US Open and has missed the cut three times. He has registered two top 25s, and the T6 finish in 2018 has been his best performance so far. Last year, he tied for 27th place at LACC.

Speaking of this season, Hatton finished T9 at the Masters Tournament and tied for 63rd at the PGA Championship. He hasn't missed the cut at a major since the 2021 Open Championship. It will be interesting to see if he succeeds in maintaining the streak next week.